Trevon Diggs makes interesting agent decision after Cowboys release

The Dallas Cowboys made major headlines on Tuesday as they prepare to close out the regular season.

Ahead of Week 18's matchup against the New York Giants, the Cowboys released cornerback Trevon Diggs after six seasons with the team.

Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowler, has $531,045 left on his deal in 2025, but his release will account for a dead cap hit of $12 million.

MORE: What Cowboys save on the salary cap after releasing Trevon Diggs

If he clears waivers, Diggs will be able to sign with a team of his choosing. But before figuring out where his new home will be, the now-former Cowboy has made an interesting business decision.

Trevon Diggs Hires Micah Parsons' Agent

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs participates in pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Diggs has hired David Mulugheta of Athletes First as his new agent, a move that will certainly grab the attention of Cowboy fans.

Mulugheta also represents former Cowboys star and current Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons, who Dallas traded prior to the season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones infamously chose not to meet with Mulugheta during contract negotiations with Parsons, leading to a dramatic feud between Parsons and the Dallas front office that led to the trade.

Diggs and Parsons have both been public about their tight friendship, and this latest move to hire Mulugheta could potentially signal Diggs' interest in heading to Green Bay.

MORE: Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys defense, insists Matt Eberflus isn’t sole problem

Parsons suffered a torn ACL in Week 15's loss to the Denver Broncos and is out for the rest of the season, but he and Diggs could take the field together once again next year if Green Bay decides to claim the cornerback off waivers or sign him in free agency.

Time will tell where Diggs ends up, but it's certainly possible that Green Bay is one of his preferred destinations.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Why Dallas Cowboys should trade for Maxx Crosby amid Raiders turmoil

Cowboys make bold defensive statement in Round 1 of new 2026 NFL mock draft

Super Bowl champ urges Dak Prescott to sit out Cowboys' season finale

Updated 2026 NFL draft order post-Christmas has Cowboys clinging to top 15

Jerry Jones’ blunt defensive assessment cranks up Matt Eberflus' hot seat