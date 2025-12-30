Trevon Diggs makes interesting agent decision after Cowboys release
In this story:
The Dallas Cowboys made major headlines on Tuesday as they prepare to close out the regular season.
Ahead of Week 18's matchup against the New York Giants, the Cowboys released cornerback Trevon Diggs after six seasons with the team.
Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowler, has $531,045 left on his deal in 2025, but his release will account for a dead cap hit of $12 million.
MORE: What Cowboys save on the salary cap after releasing Trevon Diggs
If he clears waivers, Diggs will be able to sign with a team of his choosing. But before figuring out where his new home will be, the now-former Cowboy has made an interesting business decision.
Trevon Diggs Hires Micah Parsons' Agent
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Diggs has hired David Mulugheta of Athletes First as his new agent, a move that will certainly grab the attention of Cowboy fans.
Mulugheta also represents former Cowboys star and current Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons, who Dallas traded prior to the season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones infamously chose not to meet with Mulugheta during contract negotiations with Parsons, leading to a dramatic feud between Parsons and the Dallas front office that led to the trade.
Diggs and Parsons have both been public about their tight friendship, and this latest move to hire Mulugheta could potentially signal Diggs' interest in heading to Green Bay.
MORE: Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys defense, insists Matt Eberflus isn’t sole problem
Parsons suffered a torn ACL in Week 15's loss to the Denver Broncos and is out for the rest of the season, but he and Diggs could take the field together once again next year if Green Bay decides to claim the cornerback off waivers or sign him in free agency.
Time will tell where Diggs ends up, but it's certainly possible that Green Bay is one of his preferred destinations.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Why Dallas Cowboys should trade for Maxx Crosby amid Raiders turmoil
Cowboys make bold defensive statement in Round 1 of new 2026 NFL mock draft
Super Bowl champ urges Dak Prescott to sit out Cowboys' season finale
Updated 2026 NFL draft order post-Christmas has Cowboys clinging to top 15
Jerry Jones’ blunt defensive assessment cranks up Matt Eberflus' hot seat
Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7