NFL insider shares reason for Dallas Cowboys' Trevon Diggs release
On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys made the shocking decision to move on from former All-Pro Trevon Diggs, waiving him with just one game left in the season.
While the parting felt inevitable, the timing is what felt surprising. Many experts believed Dallas would go into the offseason and release Diggs, but they decided to waive him and allow the cornerback to look for a new home this year. Diggs can wind up with a playoff team, much like Ezekiel Elliott last season, when he was released at the end of the year and joined the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad.
That was part of the reason Dallas decided to make the move when they did, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Pelissero said there were multiple factors over a period of time, which included performance. In the end, the team felt it was in the best interest for them as well as Diggs to end the relationship now.
Hearing there were multiple factors is far from surprising. Diggs and the front office have been at odds dating back to the 2024 season when Diggs decided to rehab his torn ACL away from the franchise.
He continued to rehab on his own following another knee injury this year, ultimately leading to a $500,000 fine. Diggs was asked if there was any way that could be rescinded when he was healthy enough to play in Week 1, which led to laughter from the cornerback.
Diggs was also upset by the departure of Micah Parsons, one of his best friends on the team. His frustrations led to rumors he could be traded at the deadline, but that never happened.
Will Trevon Diggs play for another team in 2026?
Diggs has battled knee issues for the past three seasons, leading to questions about his future. According to Jane Slater, however, he says he's healthy and ready to contribute.
Any team claiming Diggs would owe him a salary of $472,000 and a potential $58,823 if he's active in Week 18.
