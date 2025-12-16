Will the Dallas Cowboys sit starters in Week 16 if eliminated from playoffs?

The Dallas Cowboys saw their playoff odds increase following a three-game winning streak in Weeks 11 through 13. Then, they lost in back-to-back weeks, sending them into Week 16 with very little hope of making the postseason.

Their only way in at this point is if they win all three of their final games, and the Philadelphia Eagles lose their final three. Considering the Eagles play the Washington Commanders without Jayden Daniels this weekend, it's likely the slim hopes end this weekend.

Dallas will know the results of the game before taking the field, since the Eagles and Commanders play on Saturday.

The main question is what happens if the Eagles do secure the division title and officially put an end to the Cowboys’ season.

Will the Dallas Cowboys tank the final three games?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

While appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones discussed the team’s plans. He said they’re not going to go into these games with a different mindset.

Jones said they won’t sit starters and play for draft positioning. Instead, the Cowboys will try and win their final three games.

Playing to win fits with Brian Schottenheimer’s philosophy

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer

This answer from Jones should surprise no one. While the Cowboys, who own two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, could improve their position in the draft, head coach Brian Schottenheimer would never consider tanking.

Since taking the job, Schottenheimer has preached accountability, competition, and culture. Going into any game without doing all you can to win would be the exact opposite of what he’s trying to build.

That said, if a game gets away from them, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to get snaps for some of their younger players. It might even be wise to give rookie running back Jaydon Blue a chance to prove himself. But sitting starters completely isn’t going to happen.

