Is 2025 season a failure if Dallas Cowboys don't make NFL playoffs?

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 15 with a slim chance of making the NFL playoffs. Their best path is to catch the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, but they're going to need to win their final four games and get some outside help for that to happen.

The ultimate goal for every team is a Super Bowl, which is why missing the playoffs so often leads people to call the season a failure. CeeDee Lamb, however, doesn't necessarily agree with that. While speaking with the DLLS Podcast, Lamb said the team has improved and set themselves up for the future regardless of how the season ends.

"Yeah, it can. OK, so building a successful season, you get better. I feel like for us as a team, we've gotten better. We've learned, we've gotten over a hump in this building, and we all know what it is as a group. We gelled together, we've gotten better, we build great bonds, and we set ourselves up for the future," Lamb said.

This doesn't count us out, but if we don't make it, that's cool. We know for sure what we've got. We know what we're dealing with in the future, and when we do make it, them boys know what's going to happen. So, just getting ourselves together, continue to build this brotherhood, fight for each other, fight for one another, fight for our families, and let's play the game we love together and enjoy it."

Dallas Cowboys focused on building the right culture

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the second half against the Detroit Lions. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

When Brian Schottenheimer was hired as the head coach of the Cowboys, he made his intentions clear. His focus wasn't on simply winning in 2025, but on building the "greatest culture in professional sports."



That's a lofty goal, but it's easy to see his fingerprints on this team. They've refused to give up and enter Week 15 with a chance at making a playoff run.

Considering they were 3-5-1 at the bye week, this is already a huge accomplishment and will help as they build their culture in Coach Schotty's image.

