List of NFL Draft Misses Highlights Cowboys' Smart Tyler Booker Selection

Leading up to the 2025 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys were widely expected to use their first-round pick on a wide receiver to start opposite CeeDee Lamb.

They were connected to top prospects such as Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona and Matthew Golden out of Texas. While McMillan was selected by the Carolina Panthers before the Cowboys were on the clock, Golden was there when they made their first selection.

Instead of taking Golden, however, the Cowboys decided to bring in Alabama guard Tyler Booker. It was considered a "stunning selection," with guards rarely going so high in the draft. Dallas took plenty of criticism for the move, but Booker made them look wise by putting together a stellar rookie campaign.

Their selection looks even better when compared to Golden, who was named among the biggest misses in the 2025 NFL draft by SI.com's Matt Verderame. According to Verderame, Golden didn't establish himself, but he admits there will be more opportunities this year.

"Golden struggled to establish himself. The rookie caught only 29 passes for 361 yards without a touchdown. Now, with Doubs leaving in free agency for the Patriots, Golden should have ample opportunity to showcase his worth by moving up the depth chart," Verderame wrote.

Tyler Booker selection led to massive George Pickens trade

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Another positive from the Booker selection is how it impacted the receiver position in Dallas. While they didn't find their WR2 in the draft, their decision to address the O-line in Round 1 led to a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dallas sent the Steelers a third-round pick for George Pickens, who had a career year. Pickens thrived in Brian Schottenheimer's offense, recording 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. The downside is that Pickens will cost much more money than a rookie, getting hit with the franchise tag this offseason, but the way things played out for the Cowboys last year couldn't have gone much better.

Cowboys have been excellent at drafting offensive linemen

Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe signals at the line against the New York Giants. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

While it was initially jarring to hear that Dallas selected a guard, fans should have been more open-minded. Not only did Booker fill a need by replacing Zack Martin, but the front office has been excellent at drafting offensive linemen over the past decade and a half.

Since selecting Tyron Smith with their first-round selection in 2011, the Cowboys have hit on Travis Frederick (2013) and Martin (2014) in Round 1. They also did well with Tyler Biadasz in Round 4 during the 2020 draft, and Cooper Beebe in Round 3 of the 2024 draft.

The one player who has yet to meet expectations is Tyler Guyton, their first-round pick in 2024. That's still a lot of success on the offensive line, which is impressive.

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