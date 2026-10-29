Ranking Dallas Cowboys' Biggest NFL Trade Deadline Needs With Under 2 Weeks to Go

We are now under two weeks away from the NFL trade deadline and the Dallas Cowboys are widely viewed as a team that could make a move.

That's because owner Jerry Jones has continuously said he is very open to doing more to improve the defense, even if he isn't optimistic he'll actually be able to get something done.

"If we could do it where we sit right now, I would add to it," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan (H/T Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com). "But the adding to it is a big statement. It's unlikely we'll get the opportunity from outside coming in. But if it's there, I'll do it."

Another reason is because the Cowboys' defense flat-out stinks and it seems like the only hope to get that unit out of the mud is to inject more talent into it, although we've seen that hasn't worked out thus far after Dallas' offseason overhaul.

But, as we know, that isn't likely to stop Jerry from trying.

With all of that in mind, here's a look at four position groups the Cowboys could look to add to, ranked from least to most dire.

4. Safety

Sep 27, 2026; Rio De Janeiro, BRA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Dallas Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson (34) looks on after being called for a penalty against the Baltimore Ravens at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only concern here is injuries, as the Cowboys have seen two of their offseason acquisitions, P.J. Locke and Jalen Thompson, land on injured reserve over the first half of the season.

If injury issues continue, the Cowboys will need to make a move. If not, a group with Locke, Thompson, Malik Hooker, Caleb Downs, Alijah Clark and Markquese Bell is sufficient.

3. Linebacker

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham (55) on defense during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys are probably OK here if everyone stays healthy, but that has proven to be a problem this season because DeMarvion Overshown is injury-prone and has missed five games and Dee Winters is now hurt, also.

Another reason the Cowboys might want to explore adding at the linebacker position is it would help free up Jaishawn Barham for more snaps on the edge, where Dallas desperately needs more production.

2. Cornerback

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been a combination of issues at cornerback that should have the Cowboys at least looking at their options on the open market.

While Joey Porter Jr. has been everything the Cowboys could have hoped for, the other boundary spot has been a mess.

Not only has Cobie Durant missed a handful of games due to injury, but DaRon Bland has played like one of the worst at his position in the NFL. Hopefully Durant can step in and shore up Dallas' other boundary spot, but that isn't guaranteed and the Cowboys seem intent on continuing to deploy Bland, likely because of what they're paying him.

If Bland continues to stink and Bland, Shavon Revel and Ameer Speed can't step up, a starting-caliber player will be needed. At the very least, Dallas could use more depth because it is one Porter injury away from disaster.

1. Edge rusher

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Von Miller (40) on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the biggest problem the Cowboys have on defense.

Despite the additions of Rashan Gary, Malachi Lawrence and Von Miller during the offseason, the Cowboys have gotten just 3.5 sacks from the group over seven games.

Miller has zero and Gary and Lawrence have one apiece while Donovan Ezeiruaku leads the group with 1.5.

One of the best ways to cover for the lackluster coverage the Cowboys have seen from is to improve the pass-rush off the edge.

If there's one position Jerry Jones should break the bank for, it's this one.

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