What Dallas Cowboys’ Final Roster Says About the Front Office’s Vision

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys trimmed their roster to 53 players, but they weren't done making cuts. After claiming running back Emari Demercado, they had to make one more move, and it was a surprising one.

Dallas released Joe Milton III, who was their No. 2 quarterback throughout the 2025 season. Milton impressed during the preseason, but it wasn't enough for him to keep his spot on the roster. Another shocking release happened when the Cowboys said goodbye to Jaydon Blue.

A fifth-round pick in 2025, Blue entered the league with plenty of potential, but never won over the coaching staff. Not only was he released, but Schottenheimer said they had no interest in bringing him back to the practice squad, and Blue eventually signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a member of their practice squad.

These decisions are never easy to make and Schottenheimer reminded us all about the human element that is involved when players are cut. Still, the decisions must be made with the team’s overall vision as the focus. And when it comes to the Cowboys, their initial 53-man roster tells us plenty about their vision.

Brian Schottenheimer isn't playing games

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When he took over as the head coach last year, Schottenheimer said he had the goal of creating the “greatest culture in professional sports.” Those are lofty aspirations and we’re far from saying he’s come close, but Schottenheimer is making it clear that he’s not here to play around.

In the past, talent trumped everything in Dallas. As long as a player had potential, Jerry Jones would be overly forgiving. We saw his patience with players such as Randy Gregory, Joseph Randle, and even Greg Hardy to an extent.

That’s not the case with Coach Schotty, who openly challenged Blue and fellow second-year back Phil Mafah this offseason. Neither stepped up to that challenge, whereas Malik Davis did. Now, Davis is the RB2, and both Mafah and Blue are out. They replaced Blue with Demercado, a player who has worked with offensive coordinator Klayton Adams in the past, meaning they have more trust in him as a reserve than they did Blue.

Schottenheimer also recently challenged Terence Steele, saying the starting right tackle needed to play with more consistency. Steele clearly didn’t do enough to convince Schottenheimer that he can be fully trusted, so the Cowboys traded for Broderick Jones and signed Wanya Morris to the practice squad. Jones will compete with Steele for the starting job and he might not be safe if he loses that spot thanks to the presence of Morris.

Lastly, Schottenheimer decided to roll with Sam Howell as the No. 2 quarterback over Milton. No one can argue that Howell has more talent, but the coaching staff trusts him more. Cowboys insider Bobby Belt suggested that Milton was “focused on the wrong things,” ultimately leading to his departure.

The defense no longer requires a 'War Daddy'

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams looks on during the game against the Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of their surprise cuts, there was a lot of intrigue on the defensive side of the ball. Dallas overhauled this unit during the offseason and will have a defense that’s almost entirely new under first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

What stands out most about the makeup of the defense is the lack of a “war daddy,” which is something Jerry Jones has always coveted. Jones has been adamant that a star player needs to be the focal point of the defense, but that changed after Micah Parsons was traded away.

While Quinnen Williams is the top player and the one they will build around, this defense will find success by attacking in waves. Williams, Kenny Clark, and Otito Ogbonnia will do the dirty work, allowing Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Malachi Lawrence, and Von Miller to chase after the quarterback.

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the secondary, they have Caleb Downs as the new leader, but he has multiple quality players to work with including underrated additions such as Jalen Thompson and Cobie Durant. They will not only help the defense improve, but will push players such as DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel to improve as well.

This is a team-first defense, which will compliment their explosive offense very well. In all, this is a roster that’s being built with the long-term in mind and the focus is on doing everything the right way. That’s how you begin to build a great culture.

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