Will Dallas Cowboys Secondary Face Malik Nabers? Week 1 Status Appears To Leak

The Dallas Cowboys are hours away from kicking off the 2026-27 NFL campaign on the road against the NFC East rival New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Many, including the oddsmakers, expect the Cowboys to come away with the win, but there will be some difficult matchups that the team will need to face on both sides of the ball.

Dallas' reshuffled offensive line will have to deal with the fierce Giants defensive front without All-Pro guard Tyler Smith, while defensive coordinator Christian Parker will face his first test against star wide receiver Malik Nabers, who torched the Cowboys secondary last season.

There was some doubt about whether Nabers would suit up against the Cowboys, but a reporter on the scene appears to believe the Giants wide receiver's status has been leaked.

Will Malik Nabers Play Against The Cowboys?

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nabers , who is recovering from a torn ACL and also underwent a full meniscus repair during the offseason, was medically cleared to return to the field.

According to Newy Scruggs, who is reportedly on the scene, "the PA announcer was going over starting lineups for the Giants. He said Malik Nabers name. So the wide receivers gonna be a go against the Cowboys."

Of course, nothing is official until the team announces its inactives approximately one hour before kickoff, so while it seems like Nabers is a go, there is still time for the team and Nabers to change course.

Last season, Nabers recorded nine catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the Giants' overtime loss to the Cowboys. The Cowboys' secondary appears to be improved entering the 2026 season, but Nabers would have been a massive test right out of the gate for Parker's new scheme.

All of the information you need to catch Sunday night's primetime showdown between the Cowboys and Giants can be seen below.

Cowboys vs Giants, Week 1 Betting Odds & Viewing Info

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart greets Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on the field at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Venue: MetLife Stadium

TV Info: NBC | Peacock

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3 | O/U: 48.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -162 | Giants +136

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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