Cowboys Secondary Could Catch Major Break After Giants' Latest Roster Move

The Dallas Cowboys are approximately 24 hours away from taking the field for the team's season opener against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

Dallas enters the game with a lot of offseason momentum, but there are also a handful of questions that everyone will be keeping a close eye on.

One of those questions is the offensive line, with strong concerns about the inconsistency of right tackle Terence Steele and the absence of All-Pro guard Tyler Smith, as the team prepares to face an impressive Giants defensive front.

We will also be waiting to see how Christian Parker's impact on the league's worst pass defense from a season ago comes into play. Luckily for the Cowboys, the test may be easier than initially anticipated after a Saturday afternoon roster move by the G-Men.

Will Malik Nabers Play Against The Cowboys?

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers warms up prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Nabers, who is recovering from a torn ACL and also underwent a full meniscus repair, has been cleared to play. However, his status for Sunday night's game has remained up in the air.

There had been some positive news surrounding Nabers, and he appeared to be heading in the right direction, but the Giants' decision on Saturday casts some doubt on whether he will actually suit up. New York announced it is signing wide receiver Dalen Cambre to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game, which casts some major doubt on his availability.

Last season, Nabers hauled in nine catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the Giants' overtime loss to the Cowboys. If he is unable to suit up, Christian Parker and the secondary's job of stopping the Giants' passing attack gets a lot easier in Week 1.

Of course, nothing is official until the team announces its inactives approximately one hour before kickoff, but the Cambre signing could be an indication that Nabers will be unavailable. It will certainly be something to watch leading up to kickoff on Sunday night.

Cowboys vs Giants, Week 1 Betting Odds & Viewing Info

Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Venue: MetLife Stadium

TV Info: NBC | Peacock

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3 | O/U: 48.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -162 | Giants +136

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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