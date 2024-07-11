Ranking NFC East punter and kicker duos from worst to first
The NFC East is arguably the best divisional in football. The division has won the most Super Bowls and has had at least two teams in the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.
The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders are again gearing up for an exciting 2024 campaign.
As training camp approaches, we will rank each position group in the NFC East, continuing with the best punter and kicker duo's in the division.
4. Washington Commanders
The Commanders initially planned to go with Brandon McManus at kicker until he was accused of sexual assault. Now, they are rolling with UFL kicker Ramiz Ahmed, who went 10-for-13 on field goals last season. His longest successful kick was 46 yards, and he missed his only attempt from 50+. Only time will tell how Ahmed will fare in the NFL.
Punter is the only position the Commanders haven't worried about in the last decade. Tress Way is the Commanders longest tenured player as he enters his 11th season with the team. Way's power isn't quite what it once was but he is still a consistent starter in the NFL.
3. New York Giants
Graham Gano had a down year last season and missed most of the season due to a season ending knee injury. Outside of last season, Gano has been a reliable starter since 2010 and at 37 still has a big leg. He should be ready to go for 2024
At punter, the Giants have Jamie Gillan. Although he ranks near the bottom in average yards per punt, he is very accurate. Gillan had the third-most punts inside the 20-yard line last year. However, having the third-most punts overall certainly contributed to that number.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
Jake Elliott has spent all seven years of his career kicking for the Eagles making it to the Pro Bowl in one of those seasons. He has nailed some important kicks for the Eagles over the years and has posted an impressive 86.2% field goal percentage.
The Eagles punter is Braden Mann who is one of the best punters in the NFL. He averages the 7th most yards per punt and had just one touchback last season. The Eagles already have a talented team and having consistency in special teams serves as a huge bonus.
1. Dallas Cowboys
Brandon Aubrey was one of the more surprising storylines in the NFL last season. Originally drafted in the MLS Draft and spending a couple of years in the USFL, he has now become a Pro Bowl kicker for America's Team. No kick was out of range for Aubrey last season as he went 10-for-10 on 50+ yard attempts and finished with an impressive 36-for-38 on field goals overall.
At punter Bryan Anger is coming of his second Pro Bowl season in the last three years. At 35, Anger still has one of the best legs in the NFL, averaging the second-highest average yards per punt. He is as consistent as it gets at the punter position.