Dallas Cowboys Training Camp: Return of Trevon Diggs
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys training camp has finally arrived. All eyes will be on the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb. However, there are many other very exciting storylines for this season's training camp in Oxnard, California.
The Cowboys' eight NFL Draft picks will look to build quick chemistry with the team and a few have a chance to start right away as rookies.
While that is exciting, my eyes will instead be on a returner: cornerback Trevon Diggs.
There are many question marks for the Dallas defense and Diggs this season.
How will Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's disciplined approach mesh with the Cowboys big-play defense? Will Dallas continue to heavily rely on turnovers to impact the game? How will the Cowboys bounce back from some poor performances in 2023, including games against the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and in the brutal playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers?
Diggs is expected to be ready for training camp after suffering a torn ACL in September of 2023. He is a key cog in the Cowboys' vastly improved defense from 2020 (No. 28 in scoring) to 2021 (No. 7). Diggs totaled an NFL-high 11 interceptions in 2021, earning All-Pro honors.
Diggs and DaRon Bland have the chance to be one of the most exciting cornerback duos in the NFL this season.
Bland stepped up as the team's top defensive back in Diggs' absence. The quiet Bland had one of the loudest seasons in the NFL, with nine interceptions, including an NFL-record five pick-sixes.
Diggs is entering his fifth NFL season with a chip on his shoulder to remind the league of his talents. Neither Diggs nor Bland are among the top-10 cornerbacks in the league, according to a new poll of NFL coaches, scouts and executives.
Diggs appeared to respond to the list with one-word, writing: “Comical” on his Twittter/X.
The former Alabama star appears to be physically and emotionally ready to show that he's one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and it all starts at training camp.