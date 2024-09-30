Why Mike McCarthy has earned another season on Cowboys' sideline
It has been said countless times throughout the offseason, that the Dallas Cowboys are "all-in" for the 2024 season. However, one could argue that the Cowboys are far from what the definition of all-in is.
It hasn't been the ideal start to the season, as the team currently sits at 2-2, but who is really to blame?
When things go wrong for any franchise, usually, the head coach takes the brunt of the heat. That has been no different with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy has delivered three straight 12-win seasons in Dallas, but the postseason success is a different story.
With no contract set in stone for next season, many believe McCarthy may already be packing his bags, but maybe one more year will do the trick.
The biggest reason this team hasn't been what most expected is simple: the structure of the roster. The Cowboys front office failed to bring in any free agent who would make the backfield competent. The trust in the wide receiver unit outside of CeeDee Lamb is also seemingly backfiring.
The lack of depth in vital defensive positions like pass rushers will soon be shown, as Micah Parsons's high-ankle sprain will have him sidelined along with starting defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.
It feels as if the front office has accidentally sabotaged a high-pressure season for McCarthy. Or, this was the devious plan all along.
