Dolphins Camp: First Atlanta Joint Practice Report
Dolphins players who didn’t practice at all on this day were RB Salvon Ahmed, WR Jaylen Waddle, WR Erik Ezukanma, LB Anthony Walker Jr., LB Jordyn Brooks, LB Mohamed Kamara and S Jordan Poyer.It was a second consecutive missed practice for Waddle and a fifth for Poyer.
Tackle Terron Armstead was present but did not participate in any period against Atlanta.
By all measures, the Dolphins had the upper hand on this day, with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and River Cracraft looking particularly sharp for the Miami offense.
The practice became with each team working on its down before the first competitive session, which involved one-on-ones.
The highlights of those sessions included three completions from Tua to Hill, all three of them short passes and the first despite good coverage by standout Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell.
Rookie Malk Washington had a nice over-the-shoulder catch on a play where Falcons cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. had great coverage but never turned around for the ball.
Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III intercepted a deep pass by Skylar Thompson, but Thompson came right back with a nice deep completion to Anthony Schwartz.
On the opposite field, rookie cornerbacks Isaiah Johnson and Jason Maitre had some good reps.
Slot corner Kader Kohou had his problems with veteran wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who beat him twice and incurred a DPI on another.
Cornerback Kendall Fuller was beaten for a touchdown by WR Drake London, who used his size to beat him.
In between 11-on-11s, the teams took turns returning kickoffs.
DOLPHINS OFFENSE HIGHLIGHTS
Moving on to 11-on-11’s, the Dolphins offense started with a 15-yard completion by Tua to River Cracraft near the sideline.
The biggest play of the practice, of course, was Tua’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Hill after he got behind cornerback Mike Hughes.
“That was beautiful, man,” Hill said after practice. “We've been trying to hit that all camp against our defense, and unfortunately our defense has been doing a great job of not giving us the correct look. We came out here today, we got the look that we wanted, and obviously we executed the play and tore through it. I don't know what y'all call that. People can no longer say that he can't throw the ball deep because that right there alone showed like his improvement from when I first got here to now. Like that's crazy, that's light years, man.”
Austin Jackson had a nice clearing block on a run by Raheem Mostert, but that was followed shortly after by Robert Jones getting beat by David Onyemata, who was a problem for the Dolphins offensive line.
Rookie Patrick Paul had a good block on a Jeff Wilson Jr. run and later did it again on a run by rookie Jaylen Wright.
Mike White had a nice completion to Cracraft near the sideline for a 15-yard pick-up.
Kion Smith had a nice block on a good run by Wilson up the middle.
Braylon Sanders had a nice diving catch over the middle on a pass from White, but it came after the Dolphins drew a flag for a false start and White bumped into Wright while executing a play fake.
Skylar Thompson began a series with a nifty 10-yard completion to Cracraft throwing across his body as he rolled to his right.
Chris Brooks had a really nice quick cut outside near the line to bounce a run.
Veteran newcomer Willie Snead IV had a rough outing with two drops, including one when he was wide open in the middle of the field and Thompson threw low.
Austin Jackson had a good block on a pitch to Achane.
Tua’s next-best pass after the bomb to Tyreek — and it may have been an even better throw — was a dart to Kyric McGowan between defenders for about a 12-yard gain.
Jaylen Wright showed off his speed in a way we hadn’t seen before on a run that he took outside.
QB Mike White took off scrambling after getting pressure by cornerback Anthony Johnson on what likely would have been a sack in a game situation.
Skylar Thompson also likely would have taken a sack in a game situation, but the play continued and he hooked up with Malik Washington for a completion.
Snead had a second drop, this time on a Skylar pass in traffic.
A sequence with Tua at quarterback began with a low snap that Tua dropped and was followed by Mostert being met by a group of defenders in the backfield.
A bit later, Tua threw a pick when he threw a quick pass downfield after rolling out in the direction of Cracraft. The pass wasn’t anywhere close to Cracraft, so there may have been some miscommunication there. In any event, Hughes made the catch for the pick.
Jack Driscoll was cleanly beaten by DT Zion Logue to blow up a run by Wright.
White had a nice throw over the middle that Je’Quan Burton slid for the catch.
De’Von Achane did a good job in blitz pick-up against Terrell, but the pressure quickly got to Tua for a sack.
Onyemata had another sack of Tua on the next play.
Lorenzo Carter got a sack against Tua at the beginning of a two-minute drive.
The drive ended with a 50-yard field goal by Jason Sanders, who was 7-for-7 on his field goal attempts.
DOLPHINS DEFENSE HIGHLIGHTS
On the far end of the field, the Dolphins defense had a good day against the Falcons offense, particularly the first group.
Fuller had good coverage against tight end Kyle Pitts to force an incompletion and Jalen Ramsey followed that up by breaking up a pass intended for Mooney.
Duke Riley and David Long Jr. both stuck Tyson Allgeier on a running play.
Chop Robinson got into the backfield for a tackle for loss against Carlos Washington Jr.
DT Teair Tart had a tackle for loss against Allgeier.
Long stopped Allgeier at the line on a running play.
Long later had a chance at an interception on a Kirk Cousins pass thrown behind London but wasn’t able to make the catch.
There was a skirmish involving the Dolphins defense and Falcons offense that began after a 20-yard completion to London and it involved cornerback Ethan Bonner, with Calais Campbell coming off the sideline to play peacemaker after a large group came together.
Robinson had great penetration to force a quick throw by Cousins that he completed to WR KhaDarel Hodge.
Cornerback Storm Duck had a good stick after a short run by Falcons RB Jase McClellan.
Grayson Murphy’s pressure caused a high throw by Michael Penix Jr. and forced an incompletion.
Zach Sieler got to Kirk Cousins for a would-be sack.
Robinson had pressure to force an incompletion by Penix.
Siran Neal had solid coverage against Hodge, but was beaten for a 30-yard gain when Penix threw a perfect pass.
Safety Marcus Mayes had a pass breakup on a third-and-goal play.
Brandon Pili stuffed Allgeier on a run.