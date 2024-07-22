Dolphins to Work Out Yannick Ngakoue As Edge Rushers Flock to Miami for Workouts
Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed Sunday night on WSVN-Fox 7 that the Miami Dolphins will bring in Yannick Ngakoue for a workout on Monday. He will accompany former Dolphins player Emmanuel Ogbah, who is also scheduled to work out on Monday.
Ngakoue, 29, has played for six teams in eight seasons in the NFL. He made the Pro Bowl once in 2017 when he led the Jacksonville Jaguars with 17 sacks.
He played in 13 games last season for the Chicago Bears and registered 22 tackles, including six behind the line of scrimmage. However, he broke his ankle in a Week 14 game, terminating his season.
Before arriving in Chicago, Ngakoue played two seasons for the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts, where he was a starter at the edge rusher position. He totaled ten sacks in 2022 and 9.5 sacks in 2021.
The free agents are coming into workouts due to injuries to Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, and Cameron Goode, all edge rushers placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list last week. Phillips suffered a torn Achilles Tendon on November 24 against the New York Jets, and Chubb tore the ACL in his right knee in a loss at Baltimore on December 31.
Goode suffered a torn patella tendon during the Week 17 game at home against the Buffalo Bills.
To make matters worse, the Dolphins lost edge rusher Shaquil Barrett who announced his retirement on Saturday afternoon.
The Dolphins are placing their trust in rookie draft choices Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara, who are expected to make significant contributions early in training camp. They are currently the two best, healthy, edge pass rushers the Dolphins have.
The full squad's training camp, set to start on Tuesday, marks the beginning of an exciting new season for the Miami Dolphins.