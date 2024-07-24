Breaking Down Tua's First Training Camp Practice
The Miami Dolphins took the field at Baptist Health Training Complex for their first practice of training camp Wednesday morning. Despite being embroiled in prolonged negotiations for a contract extension, fifth-year starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa joined them .
As Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said before practice, Tagovailoa, 26, participated on a limited basis, like the spring's organized team activities (OTA) sessions. Tagovailos looked sharp in 7-on-7s, hitting 6-of-7 tosses — with one drop — until getting picked off by first-year linebacker Ezekiel Vandenburgh on a deflected pass at the line. He only took a few snaps in the 11-on-11 drills, which he handed off twice.
Although Tagovailoa is in the final year of his rookie contract at $23.2 million, he will likely be unavailable to the media until there is a deal.
"It's important to acknowledge that Tua is in the midst of contract negotiations," McDaniel said. "That's important to him and to the football team. That being said, we communicate very well. It's very fluid and we're taking it day by day. Today, I expect it to be kind of like OTAs, and we'll move on from there."
Asked if Tagovailoa's limited participation lingers and could distract the team as it prepares for the upcoming season, McDaniel replied, "I'm very proud of the team this offseason. "We've matured in how we go about our business. One thing about being in the NFL, that there's stuff that goes on you can't control.
"People try not to make it a distraction and emphasize their work. It's just an opportunity in a different way and the same challenge you're presented with the entire course of the year.
"Our team is really excited about practicing against each other and, making today matter and having something to build on for tomorrow. I've no concerns about distractions. Together, we make sure we do whatever we can to put our best foot forward."
Tagovailoa led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and 14 picks for a 101.1 passer rating. However, he has yet to shine in critical games down the stretch and a nondescript outing in last year's first-round 26-7 loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Chiefs in frigid Arrowhead Stadium last season.
It's believed he and his agency, Athlete's First, are seeking similar $50 million per year deals, such as six other quarterbacks received over the past year, including the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and the Cinncinati Bengals' Joe Burrow, who were in the same 2020 draft class as Tagovailoa.
McDaniel was asked if the drawn-out negotiations have given the public a negative perception that the Dolphins are "hedging" their bets on Tagovailoa's ability to lead the team to a Super Bowl or even its first playoff win in 24 years.
"My place is my relationship with him, and I'm not involved in those things," McDaniel said. "My job is to focus on him getting back, solely. In terms of hedging, I know as an organization, we prioritized it by entering into negotiations a long time ago, whenever that started. Doing that speaks to how important it is. Both sides are relentlessly working on it. Great things take time.
"I'm very confident with my relations with Tua that he can separate the business entity from [football]. He knows any way you cut it; our focus has to be what it looks like when he's playing football.
"He wants the contract done. He knows there are different things that evolve when it's not. There's no secret that everyone is trying their best to get a deal done. We have to rely on that and hope."
Tagovailoa's teammates seemed energized by his presence on the field.
"I love having him as a teammate, love having him as a leader of this team, quarterback of this team," said seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who had his contract restructured this offseason by receiving an $11 million roster bonus to help reduce the salary cap.
"So selfishly for me and the team we all want it to get done. Whether [the unresolved deal] is going to bother him or not, I don't think so. But it could clear his conscience a little bit more to secure some generational wealth for his family, so I hope he gets everything he wanted."
Speedy running back De'Von Achane enjoyed a solid rookie season with 800 yards and eight touchdowns on 9.4 yards per carry despite missing five games with a variety of injuries,
"It means a lot," Achane said of having Tagovailoa on the field. "He's a great teammate. We love to see him active. The contract stuff is his business, but we love to see him out there because he's the leader of this team. Just him being out there is enough for us."