NFL Draft Profile: Antonio Johnson, Safety, Texas A&M Aggies
#27
Pos: S
Ht: 6030
Wt: 190
40: 4.50
DOB: 10/29/2001
Hometown: East Saint Louis, IL
High School: East Saint Louis
Eligibility: 2023
Antonio Johnson
Texas A&M Aggies
Quotes:
One half of the Aggies dynamic safety duo, Johnson prowls the secondary like Batman. A cover safety who predominantly lines up at nickelback, the plan for this upcoming season is to move Johnson around like a chess piece, which bodes well for his draft stock. He can navigate the open field like a centerfielder or step up in the box like a linebacker. Despite a lanky frame, Johnson is willing to stick his nose in the dirt and is a key contributor in the run game, capable of making wrap up tackles in the open field. In fact, his lasting legacy at Texas A&M will likely be some of the legendary hits he has delivered during his time in College Station. He totaled 79 tackles a year ago and that number is likely to increase in 2022. While Johnson will need to bulk up for the next level, he possesses a combination of length, natural instincts and position flexibility that could make him first round bound come April. - Ric Serritella