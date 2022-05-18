NFL Draft Profile: Antonio Johnson, Safety, Texas A&M Aggies

#27

Pos: S

Ht: 6030

Wt: 190

40: 4.50

DOB: 10/29/2001

Hometown: East Saint Louis, IL

High School: East Saint Louis

Eligibility: 2023

Antonio Johnson

Texas A&M Aggies

Quotes:

One half of the Aggies dynamic safety duo, Johnson prowls the secondary like Batman. A cover safety who predominantly lines up at nickelback, the plan for this upcoming season is to move Johnson around like a chess piece, which bodes well for his draft stock. He can navigate the open field like a centerfielder or step up in the box like a linebacker. Despite a lanky frame, Johnson is willing to stick his nose in the dirt and is a key contributor in the run game, capable of making wrap up tackles in the open field. In fact, his lasting legacy at Texas A&M will likely be some of the legendary hits he has delivered during his time in College Station. He totaled 79 tackles a year ago and that number is likely to increase in 2022. While Johnson will need to bulk up for the next level, he possesses a combination of length, natural instincts and position flexibility that could make him first round bound come April. - Ric Serritella