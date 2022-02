College Football: 2022 Coaching Changes

With the 2022 college football season in the books, plenty of coaches have found new homes with teams looking to hire new faces. Stay up to date with every new coach throughout the college football landscape.

Akron

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Tom Arth

New Coach: Oregon OC Joe Moorhead

Akron

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Bryan Gasser

New Coach:

Arizona

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Don Brown

New Coach: UCLA DL Coach Johnny Nansen

Auburn

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Mike Bobo

New Coach: Seahawks QB Coach Austin Davis

Auburn

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Derek Mason

New Coach: Auburn LB Coach Jeff Schmedding

Buffalo

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Joe Cauthen

New Coach:

Cincinnati

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Mike Denbrock

New Coach: Cincinnati QB Coach Gino Guidugli

Clemson

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Tony Elliott

New Coach: Clemson QB Coach Brandon Streeter

Clemson

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Brent Venables

New Coach: Clemson Def. Assistant Wesley Goodwin

Colorado

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Darrin Chiaverini

New Coach: Minnesota OC Mike Sanford

Colorado State

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Steve Addazio

New Coach: Nevada HC Jay Norvell

Colorado State

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Jon Budmayr

New Coach: Nevada OC Matt Mumme

Colorado State

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Chuck Heater

New Coach: Montana State DC Freddie Banks

Duke

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: David Cutcliffe

New Coach: Texas A&M DC Mike Elko

Duke

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: David Cutcliffe

New Coach: Memphis OC Kevin Johns

Duke

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Ben Albert

New Coach: Rutgers DC Robb Smith

Florida

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Dan Mullen

New Coach: ULL HC Billy Napier

Florida

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Todd Grantham

New Coach: ULL DC Patrick Toney

Florida Atlantic

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Michael Johnson

New Coach: MTSU OC Brent Dearmon

Florida Atlantic

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Mike Stoops

New Coach: USC DC Todd Orlando

Florida International

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Butch Davis

New Coach: Memphis DC Mike MacIntyre

Florida International

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Andrew Breiner

New Coach: Texas Tech OC David Yost

Florida International

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Everett Withers

New Coach: UNC OLB Coach Jovan Dewitt

Florida State

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Kenny Dillingham

New Coach: Florida State OL Coach Alex Atkins

Fresno State

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Kalen DeBoer

New Coach: Fresno State HC Jeff Tedford

Fresno State

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Ryan Grubb

New Coach: Fresno State WR Coach Kirby Moore

Fresno State

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: William Inge

New Coach: LSU Analyst Kevin Coyle

Georgia

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Dan Lanning

New Coach:

Georgia Southern

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Chad Lunsford

New Coach: USC HC Clay Helton

Georgia Southern

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Doug Ruse

New Coach: WKU Co-OC Bryan Ellis

Georgia Southern

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Scot Sloan

New Coach: UW DB Coach Will Harris

Georgia State

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Brad Glenn

New Coach: Georgia State TE Coach Josh Stepp

Georgia Tech

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Dave Patenaude

New Coach: Tulane OC Chip Long

Hawaii

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Todd Graham

New Coach: CSU WR Coach Timmy Chang

Illinois

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Tony Petersen

New Coach: UTSA OC Barry Lunney Jr.

Indiana

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Nick Sheridan

New Coach: UMass HC Walt Bell

Indiana

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Charlton Warren

New Coach: Minnesota DL Coach Chad Wilt

Kansas

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: DJ Eliot

New Coach:

Kansas State

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Courtney Messingham

New Coach: Kansas State QB Coach Collin Klein

Kent State

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Tom Kaufman

New Coach: Northern Iowa DC Jeremiah Johnson

Liberty

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Scott Symons

New Coach: Liberty S/LB Coaches Jack Curtis/Josh Aldridge

Louisiana Tech

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Skip Holtz

New Coach: Texas Tech OC Sonny Cumbie

Louisiana Tech

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Joe Sloan

New Coach:

Louisiana Tech

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: David Blackwell

New Coach: SFA DC Scott Power

Louisville

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: VACANT

New Coach: Notre Dame RB Coach Lance Taylor

LSU

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Ed Orgeron

New Coach: Notre Dame HC Brian Kelly

LSU

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Jake Peetz

New Coach: Cincinnati OC Mike Denbrock

LSU

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Daronte Jones

New Coach: Chiefs LB Coach Matt House

Marshall

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Tim Cramsey

New Coach:

Memphis

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Kevin Johns

New Coach: Marshall OC Tim Cramsey

Memphis

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Mike MacIntyre

New Coach: Ohio State IDC Matt Barnes

Miami

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Manny Diaz

New Coach: Oregon HC Mario Cristobal

Miami

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Rhett Lashlee

New Coach:

Middle Tennessee

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Brent Dearmon

New Coach:

Minnesota

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Mike Sanford

New Coach: West Virginia Analyst Kirk Ciarrocca

Mississippi

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Jeff Lebby

New Coach: USF OC Charlie Weis Jr.

Mississippi

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: DJ Durkin

New Coach:

Missouri

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: VACANT

New Coach: Texas State OC Jacob Peeler

Navy

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Ivin Jasper

New Coach:

Nebraska

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Matt Lubick

New Coach: Pitt OC Mark Whipple

Nevada

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Jay Norvell

New Coach: Oregon Co-DC Ken Wilson

Nevada

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Matt Mumme

New Coach: UCLA ST Coord Derek Sage

Nevada

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Brian Ward

New Coach:

New Mexico State

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Doug Martin

New Coach: TCU IHC Jerry Kill

New Mexico State

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Doug Martin

New Coach: TCU Analyst Tim Beck

New Mexico State

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Frank Spaziani

New Coach: SEMO ILB Coach Nate Dreiling

North Carolina

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Jay Bateman

New Coach: Auburn HC Gene Chizik

Notre Dame

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Brian Kelly

New Coach: Notre Dame DC Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Marcus Freeman

New Coach:

Ohio

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Ron Collins

New Coach:

Ohio State

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Kerry Coombs

New Coach: Oklahoma State DC Jim Knowles

Oklahoma

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Lincoln Riley

New Coach: Clemson DC Brent Venables

Oklahoma

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Cale Gundy

New Coach: Mississippi OC Jeff Lebby

Oklahoma

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Alex Grinch

New Coach: Clemson Def. Assistant Ted Roof

Oklahoma State

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Jim Knowles

New Coach: Auburn DC Derek Mason

Old Dominion

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Kirk Campbell

New Coach: Georgia Tech OC Dave Patenaude

Oregon

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Mario Cristobal

New Coach: Georgia DC Dan Lanning

Oregon

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Joe Moorhead

New Coach: Florida State OC Kenny Dillingham

Oregon

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Tim DeRuyter

New Coach: Jaguars DL Coach Tosh Lupoi

Oregon State

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Tim Tibesar

New Coach: Oregon State IDC Trent Bray

Penn State

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Brent Pry

New Coach: Miami HC Manny Diaz

Pitt

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Mark Whipple

New Coach:

Rutgers

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Robb Smith

New Coach: Minnesota DB Coach Joe Harasymiak

SMU

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Sonny Dykes

New Coach: Miami OC Rhett Lashlee

SMU

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Garrett Riley

New Coach: Missouri TE Coach Casey Woods

SMU

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Jim Leavitt

New Coach: Liberty DC Scott Symons

Southern Miss

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Matt Kubik

New Coach: Liberty OL Coach Sam Gregg

Syracuse

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Sterlin Gilbert

New Coach: Virginia OC Robert Anae

TCU

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Gary Patterson

New Coach: SMU HC Sonny Dykes

TCU

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Doug Meacham

New Coach: SMU OC Garrett Riley

TCU

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Chad Glasgow

New Coach: Tulsa DC Joseph Gillespie

Temple

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Rod Carey

New Coach: Texas RB Coach Stan Drayton

Temple

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Mike Uremovich

New Coach: Colorado QB Coach Danny Langsdorf

Temple

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Jeff Knowles

New Coach: Kansas DC DJ Eliot

Texas A&M

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Mike Elko

New Coach: Mississippi DC DJ Durkin

Texas State

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Jacob Peeler

New Coach:

Texas Tech

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Matt Wells

New Coach: Baylor AHC Joey McGuire

Texas Tech

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Sonny Cumbie

New Coach: WKU OC Zach Kittley

Texas Tech

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Keith Patterson

New Coach: Oregon DC Tim DeRuyter

Troy

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Chip Lindsey

New Coach: Kentucky Co-DC Jon Sumrall

Troy

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Luke Meadows

New Coach: UAB TE Coach Joe Craddock

Troy

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Brandon Hall

New Coach:

Tulane

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Chip Long

New Coach:

Tulsa

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Joseph Gillespie

New Coach: Tulsa NB/S Coach Luke Olson

UCF

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: GJ Kinne

New Coach: Troy HC Chip Lindsey

UCLA

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Justin Frye

New Coach:

UConn

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Randy Edsall

New Coach: UCLA HC Jim Mora

UConn

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Frank Giufre

New Coach: Maine HC Nick Charlton

UL Lafayette

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Billy Napier

New Coach: ULL Co-OC Michael Desormeaux

UL Lafayette

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Michael Desormeaux

New Coach: ULL WR Coach Tim Leger

UL Lafayette

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Patrick Toney

New Coach: Vanderbilt CB Coach LaMar Morgan

UL Monroe

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Rich Rodriguez

New Coach: Southern Miss OC Matt Kubik

UL Monroe

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Zac Alley

New Coach:

UMass

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Walt Bell

New Coach: Arizona DC Don Brown

UMass

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Angelo Mirando

New Coach: Michigan Off. Analyst Steve Casula

UMass

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Tommy Restivo

New Coach: Arizona OLB Coach Keith Dudzinski

USC

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Clay Helton

New Coach: Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley

USC

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Todd Orlando

New Coach: Oklahoma DC Alex Grinch

USF

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Charlie Weis

New Coach: WVU TE Coach Travis Trickett

USF

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Glenn Spencer

New Coach: Miami Analyst Bob Shoop

UTSA

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Barry Lunney

New Coach: UTSA OL/WR Coaches Matt Mattox/Will Stein

Vanderbilt

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: David Raih

New Coach:

Virginia

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Bronco Mendenhall

New Coach: Clemson OC Tony Elliott

Virginia

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Robert Anae

New Coach: Falcons RB Coach Des Kitchings

Virginia Tech

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Justin Fuente

New Coach: Penn State DC Brent Pry

Virginia Tech

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Brad Cornelsen

New Coach: Jaguars TE Coach Tyler Bowen

Virginia Tech

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Justin Hamilton

New Coach: FSU LB Coach Chris Marve

Washington

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Jimmy Lake

New Coach: Fresno State HC Kalen DeBoer

Washington

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: John Donovan

New Coach: Fresno State OC Ryan Grubb

Washington

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Bob Gregory

New Coach: Fresno State DC William Inge

Washington State

Role: Head Coach

Former Coach: Nick Rolovich

New Coach: WSU IHC Jake Dickert

Washington State

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Brian Smith

New Coach: Incarnate Word HC Eric Morris

Washington State

Role: Defensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Jake Dickert

New Coach: Nevada DC Brian Ward

West Virginia

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Gerad Parker

New Coach: USC OC Graham Harrell

Western Michigan

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: VACANT

New Coach: North Central HC Jeff Thorne

Wisconsin

Role: Offensive Coordinator

Former Coach: Joe Rudolph

New Coach:

Latest Podcast Episodes