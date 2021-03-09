2021 NFL Pro Day – Live Blog Tracker

Be sure to check back for our continuous coverage of the 2021 NFL pro day circuit, as we track the latest results, workouts, interviews and news from across the country. Bringing you the names you need to know first, since 2002!

02.12.21 – CLEMSON PRO DAY

QB TREVOR LAWRENCE

HT: 6055 | WT: 213 | HAND: 1000 | ARM: 3448

Conducted pro day early, so that he can have surgery on his non-throwing shoulder and be ready for the start of training camp. Threw 52 passes for 16 NFL teams in attendance, including the Jacksonville Jaguars and head coach Urban Meyer. Projected number one overall selection, according to NFL Draft Bible.

03.07.21 - KANSAS PRO DAY

RB POOKA WILLIAMS

HT: 5094 | WT: 175 | FORTY: 4.37 | BP: 4 | VERT: 33” | BROAD: 9-9 | SHTL: 4.01 | L-DRILL: 6.87

Was asked to do wide receiver and punt return drills during workout. Missing several toes on his foot due to a childhood accident. Met with five NFL teams at pro day, including 49ers, Bears, Saints. Projected Day Three/PFA, according to NFL Draft Bible.

LS LOGAN KLUSMAN

HT: 6000 | WT: 233 | WING: 7500 | FORTY: 5.13 | VERT: 31.5”

Projects as PFA.

03.08.21 - MARSHALL PRO DAY

RB BRENDAN KNOX

03.09.21 - KANSAS STATE PRO DAY

03.09.21 - WISCONSIN-WHITEWATER PRO DAY

