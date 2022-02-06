2022 Senior Bowl Game Recap: American Team Standouts

After a week that highlighted some of the best upperclassmen in the nation, the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl ended in a 20-10 National team victory on Saturday, Feb 5th. After the game, it began raining on the parade of this year's participants during practice, a beautiful day in Mobile, Alabama., set the stage for the highly anticipated matchup. With the national team showing true dominance on defense, every rotation of American Team offenses was left sputtering. While they were only able to muster 10 points in a loss, players on both sides of the ball showed they belonged in the NFL. Here are some of the top performers from the American team:

While his passing numbers of only two completions for 11 yards may leave some to be desired, Willis (Along with other American team quarterbacks) was under constant pressure during his series and repeatedly had to scramble. He did so to the tune of 54 yards on four carries, including a 27-yard run. Coming into Senior Bowl week, the quarterback class had yet to project a true number one. While the evaluation process is still in the early stages, the talk around Mobile was that Willis is the front runner after an impressive week. The ball pops off his hand, as shown in his power as both a passer and a runner. When speaking with Willis on his Senior Bowl experience, he said: "I had a lot of fun this week, I did some stuff well, but there is a lot I need to work on. I look forward to doing that and enjoying the process." A very humble and soft-spoken athlete, Willis will win teams over on the field and during interviews.

One of the toughest positions to evaluate at the senior bowl is running back. Lack of continuity and consistent shuffling can make it hard for a runner to find his rhythm. Well, Pierce defied those notions this week as he consistently put on a show in practice. One might think otherwise due to his lackluster stats during the game, but Pierce showed everything you want out of NFL running back. He was powerful in between the tackles, caught the ball well all week (including a one-handed snag during the game), and repeatedly demonstrated the ability to protect the quarterback. When speaking with an assistant scout for the Senior Bowl, he said: I really like Pierce. To me, he is this draft's Cam Akers. I see very few flaws in his game and expect him to have a solid NFL career." Pierce certainly helped sure up his draft stock this week and will look to continue that as we head towards April.

An under-the-radar winner of the week, Howell quietly had a strong showing in Mobile and answered some questions about his game. In-person, the velocity on his passes was better than expected and supported by the data of a 525.6 Spin rate that led all quarterbacks on day two of practice. (Zack Patraw, NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated) Howell also has good athleticism and the ability to move the pocket with his legs, as evident by his 2021 UNC tape and lone American team touchdown on his run into the endzone. When speaking with an NFL network reporter, he said: "Yea, I have liked what I have seen out of Sam. He looks to be a good projection." Look for Howell to continue to gain notoriety in this year's evaluation process.

One would have thought the WKU player making the most noise in Mobile this week would have been the all-time NCAA record-holding passer Bailey Zappe. Instead, it was the hyper-athletic edge defender Malone, whose dominant week carried over into Saturday, where he earned MVP for the American team. A superb performance that saw him amass six tackles, 0.5 sacks, and two hurries. He was a handful for tackles and tight ends all week as he possesses a combination of supreme get-off yet strong hands that allow him to bull rush with ease. When speaking with Nick Lamattina of NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated, he said: "Malone had a good day, he attacked well from the edge, and showed versatility in his ability to drop into the flats." Pass rushers are the ultimate commodity on the defensive side of the ball in the NFL. With a constant demand and short supply, look for Malone to garner more hype before the draft.

A hometown favorite, the South Alabama Jaguar, showed why he belongs atop the receivers in this year's draft class during his week in Mobile. While the ability to move the ball hampered his success to only two grabs for 24 yards, Tolbert was a menace on the field in his route tree and proved to be tough to guard all week. Tolbert plucks the ball out of the air with an impressive catch radius and strong hands and gets up the field quickly. Corners often have trouble with him at the line of scrimmage, as evident in today's gameplay due to his physicality and twitchy releases. When speaking with Tolbert about his balanced playstyle, he said: "For me, I like to watch a lot of different receivers do what they do best. For instance, I watch how Julio Jones catches the ball on fades, I watch Cooper Kupp at the top of his routes, and I watch guys like Davante Adams' work releases." A student of the game that pays attention to the fine details, should Tolbert run fast enough in the evaluation process, he may steadily sneak up draft boards come April.

