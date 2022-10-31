As we approach November, this Monday's 2023 NFL mock draft takes stock of how the college football season has gone thus far. Some prospects have played as well as expected, while others have exceeded expectations or underperformed.

This mock draft was mostly put together before this last week in college football, and the draft order reflects the NFL records before Week 8.

First Round

1. Detroit Lions — QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

QB1 goes No. 1. If the Lions pick first, as it increasingly looks like they will, they probably have to take a quarterback. Jared Goff has not gotten the job done, and Detroit is not a winning team—let alone a playoff team—with him under center. (Moreover, Detroit can save a boatload of salary cap cash by moving on from Goff this offseason.) Stroud is the presumptive first-overall pick. He is a complete prospect who can make throws at all levels of the field. Stroud does not have to travel far from Columbus to Detroit; he could be the answer for the long-suffering Lions.

2. Houston Texans — QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Too high for Hendon? Not really. Although the sixth-year senior is a bit older, he is a budding superstar who has finally figured out how to play the quarterback position at a high level. Hooker has been shredding defenses all season, and the Volunteers' recent victory over Alabama was the night that solidified his status as a first-round pick. Houston should be able to take full advantage of Hooker's unique skill set, given how lethal of a deep threat John Metchie III is. For a team that needs a franchise quarterback, Hooker fits the bill.

3. Carolina Panthers — QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Another quarterback! Don't be surprised if the top of the draft sees a run on signal callers. After last year's class failed to provide top-tier talent at the position, quarterback-needy teams are champing at the bit to draft passers. Young is a mature football player whose best skill might be his ability to improvise with the ball in his hands. He will thrive in a system that provides him with adequate throwing lanes. Carolina needs some continuity at this position, and Young makes a good amount of sense with this pick.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints) — EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

The rich get richer. The only undefeated team remaining in the NFL is poised to pick early in the draft, given a then-unassuming trade that the Eagles made with the Saints ahead of last year's draft. Philadelphia could go any number of directions with this pick, but Anderson is the best player available. The Eagles are getting a bit older up front, but adding Anderson would represent an infusion of youth and talent for this squad. He is an instant impact player who continues the trend of NFC East teams drafting top-flight EDGE rushers early in the first round (see, e.g., Washington drafting Chase Young, Dallas drafting Micah Parsons, and New York drafting Kayvon Thibodeaux).

5. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns) — DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

Two picks in the top five for Houston? There can be no excuse for the Texans if they mess this up. Houston needs help along the defensive line. The team deliberates between Carter and Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy here, but in the end, they go with the interior defender. Carter is one of the best defensive tackles to enter the NFL in a while, and in some classes (including last year's), he probably would have been the first overall pick. With the two selections outlined here, the Texans experience a massive upgrade on both sides of the football and enter 2023 prepared to compete in the AFC South.

6. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos) — EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

Maybe Geno Smith is, in fact, the guy? Smith's late-career blossoming has been a treat to watch, and the former West Virginia standout has the Seahawks looking like a playoff contender. Smith is the starter in Seattle because the team traded Russell Wilson for, among other things, this pick. The Seahawks improve their defensive line with one of the best front-seven players in this year's class. Murphy has demonstrated tremendous potential at Clemson, and while the scheme fit is not entirely perfect here, Murphy should be a difference-maker wherever he ends up.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers — OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

The rebuild has begun in Pittsburgh. While Kenny Pickett has not exactly been the most impressive quarterback in the league thus far, the Steelers are undoubtedly going to give him some time to figure things out. Getting an offensive tackle would help, and Johnson looks like the top tackle in next year's class. He has done a fine job protecting C.J. Stroud's blind side and would be able to keep Pickett upright for years to come.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars — WR Jordan Addison, USC

Addison has become the trendy pick for the Jaguars in recent mock drafts, and it's understandable why that is the case. Jacksonville is trying hard to get a No. 1 target for Trevor Lawrence. They paid a lot of money for Christian Kirk in free agency this offseason and have been trotting out Zay Jones and Marvin Jones Jr. alongside Kirk while Lawrence has struggled to win games. A productive technician who somewhat resembles DeVonta Smith, Addison may be the best wide receiver in college football right now. Jacksonville snaps him up here.

9. Las Vegas Raiders — CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Kelee Ringo has ordinarily been the first cornerback off the board in mock drafts, but Smith is probably the better player. He is an absolute lockdown defender whose mechanics are as good as anyone at the position in next year's class. Smith would instantly transform a beleaguered (and old) Raiders secondary. In a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, the Raiders need to shore up their defensive backfield. Smith would give Las Vegas the ability to slow down top-flight receivers.

10. Atlanta Falcons — EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Smith is a team leader, a prolific sack artist, and a standout Georgia Bulldog who grew up in the State of Georgia. He makes a ton of sense for the Falcons, who are just a couple of pieces away from contending for the playoffs in a beleaguered NFC South. With this pick, Smith may not be the best player or even the best EDGE rusher available. Nevertheless, in drafting Smith, Atlanta gets a hometown hero who is already well-known to the Falcons fanbase, filling a need with a solid player who should have a good NFL career.

11. Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers) — TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

If the Dolphins have any chance of competing in the AFC East, they will need to keep up with the high-scoring Buffalo Bills. So, instead of an offensive lineman or a defender, the Dolphins add one of the best offensive-skill position players in the draft here. Mayer is a complete tight end—big, strong, and fast. With Mike Gesicki up for free agency at the end of the year and the Dolphins locked into some big contracts with other players, it seems entirely possible that the team elects to let their former second-round pick walk. Mayer would arguably be an upgrade over Gesicki as early as his rookie season, bolstering an already lethal armory of offensive weapons in Miami.

12. Arizona Cardinals — DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

One draft pick will not fix the Cardinals; the team has many needs up and down its roster. But adding Bresee should help. Defensive lineman Zach Allen has been fantastic, and pairing him with Bresee would make a formidable combination up front for Arizona. The rest of the defense has not been particularly impressive, unfortunately. Bresee has amazing potential—just a few years ago, he was one of the country's most highly touted high school recruits, and he dominated ACC competition as soon as he entered the NCAA. He should be a Day One impact player.

13. New England Patriots — WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

One thing that the Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe controversy has exposed is that New England is horrendously depleted at the wide receiver position (not a new phenomenon). Smith-Njigba was fantastic for Ohio State last season and figures to be one of the top wideouts selected in the 2023 draft, regardless of what he does this college season. He would immediately become WR1 for a Patriots team that could use some more weapons on offense. Moreover, Smith-Njigba fits what the Patriots ordinarily like to do on offense: let good route runners beat man coverage, exploit holes in zone defense, and move the ball methodically down the field.

14. Chicago Bears — WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

The Bears sprint to the podium with this pick. Johnston is arguably the best wide receiver in next year's draft class, and he could have a Calvin Johnson or Julio Jones-Esque career in the league. While Addison and Smith-Njigba are fine scheme-fit players, Johnston is an all-around talent. He is one of the biggest wideouts in next year's class, he is amazingly productive, and he cannot be stopped with the ball in his hands—a rarity for a player of his size. If Justin Fields gets another year as the starter in 2023, having Johnston in tow would be a huge help.

15. Washington Commanders — QB Will Levis, Kentucky

It's time. Washington is learning the hard way about Carson Wentz's inability to escape the injury bug. While Taylor Heinecke is great in a pinch, he is probably not the long-term answer at quarterback for the Commanders. Levis has not been the world-beater that many expected him to be this season, and he is falling fast after a lackluster performance against Tennessee. But he has been otherwise quite good for a Kentucky team that should play in a good bowl game. If the Commanders don't rush him onto the field, he could live up to the Josh Allen comparisons that some draft analysts have made about him.

16. Green Bay Packers — OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

The Packers-Skoronski match makes a lot of sense. One of the best offensive linemen in his high school recruiting class, Skoronski has been impressive at Northwestern. He would remain in the Midwest with Green Bay, having demonstrated his chops as a top-flight pass blocker over the last few years. Skoronski may kick inside to guard, given his measurables and skill set. But that would be fine for the Packers, whose needs span the entirety of the offensive line. While No. 16 may be a bit early for a guard, Skoronski is quite good and merits consideration this early.

17. Indianapolis Colts — OT Blake Freeland, BYU

Yes, Freeland is a bit raw. But he is as physically gifted as any offensive lineman in next year's draft class. He should not make it out of the first round. Freeland is listed at 6-foot-8, 305 pounds, and he is in his fourth year as a starter at BYU. The big knock on Freeland has been that he is still developing as a football player, but he has taken a big step forward this season, blocking as well as just about anyone in the country. The Colts could use an offensive tackle as they attempt to determine what comes next at the quarterback position. Freeland will do.

18. Cincinnati Bengals — LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Even if the Bengals end up missing the playoffs this season, their roster is young enough and talented enough to draft the best player available with this pick (to say nothing of the fact that Cincinnati could, in fact, use a linebacker). Simpson stands out as the kind of athlete who can take over a game on defense. With sideline-to-sideline speed, underrated skill in the run game, and a mean set of pass-rushing moves, Simpson merits consideration in the first round of the draft despite being a linebacker.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Even in a star-studded class of EDGE rushers, Wilson is garnering some serious attention. One of the most athletic players at the position, the Texas Tech star has finally turned his physical gifts into production over the last two seasons. Like the Bengals, the Buccaneers have enough depth across the board to take a chance on a player with high potential. Moreover, the team has a few contracts expiring across its defensive front seven. Wilson makes sense, but don't be surprised if the Buccaneers trade up for one of the early first-round interior defensive linemen (like Carter or Bresee) if one begins to fall.

20. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams) — WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

With C.J. Stroud in tow, the Lions use their extra first-round pick to add a top weapon for their new franchise quarterback. Many considered Boutte an early first-round talent before the season got underway, but this year, the LSU standout got off to a slow start. Nevertheless, Boutte has serious talent and demonstrated that he could be a No. 1 wide receiver at the next level. A fearless pass catcher who is not afraid to go over the middle, Boutte runs great routes and wins matchups at the point of attack. He has also grown into a leader at LSU. He could still end up somewhere in the first round, despite a dip in production this year. In this mock draft, the Lions take a chance on Boutte.

21. Los Angeles Chargers — CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

The Chargers could use some more youth at cornerback, where the team already has Asante Samuel Jr. getting meaningful playing time. Phillips is a bit on the smaller side for cornerbacks. Still, he is a ferocious competitor and mechanically sound defender who has quietly put together a tremendous start to the 2022 campaign. He may not even last until the 21st pick, but if he does, Los Angeles would likely be thrilled to scoop up this Pac-12 standout.

22. Baltimore Ravens — LB Henry To'oto'o, Alabama

Baltimore loves its linebackers, and To'oto'o plays the game like a Raven. This Alabama defender does a nice job of diagnosing plays, and he is particularly excellent in the run game, where he attacks ball carriers as if he's running downhill. If Baltimore is going to take the next step as a ball club, John Harbaugh's team needs to upgrade its linebacking corps. To'oto'o is just the guy to do it.

23. Seattle Seahawks — LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

It's not entirely clear that Sewell will declare for the pros after this year; he could benefit from another year of seasoning in the college ranks. Nevertheless, he is probably still a first-rounder if he comes out after the 2022 season. Sewell is a physical, athletic linebacker from the Pac-12 who would thrive in Seattle's scheme. The Seahawks could use some help on defense, and adding both Sewell and Myles Murphy would go a long way toward shoring up Seattle's middling front seven.

24. Miami Dolphins — Pick forfeited

25. Tennessee Titans — EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

The Titans could use an EDGE rusher, and they get one here. Next year's class is exceptionally deep at EDGE, and among the guys who might go in the late first or early second round, Foskey could have the most upside. A powerful defender who sets the perimeter well and finishes plays, Foskey has the length and the physical tools to become a superstar in the NFL. He is off to a fine start this season at Notre Dame—he will likely set the school's all-time sacks record soon—and is one of the team's top prospects.

26. New York Jets — OG O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

One of the best interior offensive linemen in next year's class, Torrence should hear his name called on Day One. Torrence transferred from UL Lafayette to Florida and has been amazingly good for the Gators this season. He has NFL size, a powerful blocking base, and a terrific football IQ. The Jets could use a young guard, and Torrence fits the bill for this up-and-coming ballclub.

27. Dallas Cowboys — LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

This one almost makes too much sense not to happen. Jerry Jones—a big-time booster of the Arkansas football program—loves to draft Razorbacks. Sanders has distinguished himself in Fayetteville since transferring from Alabama. He is an inside linebacker by position, but he is as lethal as anyone when it comes to rushing the passer. For a team like the Cowboys that could use some new faces in its linebacking corps, Sanders would add value as soon as he joins the team.

28. Minnesota Vikings — CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Patrick Peterson has been great for the Vikings this season, but the team needs to plan for long-term stability at corner. Porter Jr.'s rare blend of physical ability and football talent makes him an elite cornerback prospect. He has not been the best player at his position in the FBS this season, but he has performed solidly against top-flight competition. The son of former Steelers great Joey Porter, Porter Jr. has an NFL pedigree and is physical enough to knock around even some of the stronger wideouts at the next level.

29. Kansas City Chiefs — OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

The Chiefs may be in need of an offensive tackle this off-season. After failing to resign Orlando Brown before the season, Kansas City has to figure out whether it wants to bring back Brown on a massive deal or replace him with a younger, cheaper option. Given the money the Chiefs have tied up with Patrick Mahomes, the team may have to say goodbye to Brown. Jones would be a decent replacement; he has anchored the left side of the line for a terrific Georgia football team this year and could slot right in as an NFL starter in 2023.

30. New York Giants — CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

It may be time to stop selecting a quarterback for the Giants in mock drafts until Daniel Jones cools off. Instead, the Giants take Williams in this mock, shoring up a secondary that has been one of the team's weakest units this year. Williams is just about the perfect size for an NFL cornerback. Moreover, he has terrific instincts and is a ballhawk when the ball is in the air. Williams has the technical fluency to go step-for-step with solid route runners, but he is also physical and has been a factor in the run game throughout his college career. The Giants get a good one.

31. Buffalo Bills — SAF Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

The top safety off the board in most mock drafts has been Texas A&M's Antonio Johnson, but Ransom has played off-the-charts well this season. When scouts sit down with this year's tape, Ransom will skyrocket up draft boards if he keeps playing the way he has been. The likelihood is that one or both of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde will not be back with the Bills next season, marking the end of an era. Adding Ransom would cushion the blow. This Buckeye could stand to add some weight, but he hits hard and routinely finds himself exactly where he needs to be on the field.

32. Philadelphia Eagles — SAF Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

Johnson is the safer, and perhaps more conventional, first-round safety prospect. The Eagles fill an impending need by scooping him up at the end of the first round here. Johnson is a weapon in pass coverage, where he can cover a significant amount of space. He routinely takes away the outside fade ball when covering the deep half in Cover Two, but he is also no slouch in underneath zones.

Second Round

33. Detroit Lions — CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Ringo falls out of the first round in this mock draft after a slow start to the year, but the Lions roll the dice on his sky-high potential.

34. Houston Texans — EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

The Texans benefit from how deep this class is at EDGE and get a defender who would be a first-rounder in many other years.

35. Carolina Panthers — RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Because the position value for running back is so low, Robinson falls out of the first round; Carolina is happy to add this game-changer early in the second.

36. New Orleans Saints — OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

The Saints add one of the better pass blockers in college football and cross their fingers that he will improve in the run game.

37. Cleveland Browns — EDGE Andre Carter II, Army

Carter has tremendous physical tools and would be a scary matchup for any offensive tackle in the NFL.

38. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos) — WR Josh Downs, UNC

With an aging wide receiver corps, the Seahawks pick up a pass catcher whose draft projection has stayed quite steady in the late first/early second round.

39. Pittsburgh Steelers — DL Gervon Dexter, Florida

Dexter is not the most polished defensive lineman, but the Steelers have the right combination of good coaching and veteran leadership to maximize his potential.

40. Jacksonville Jaguars — CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Witherspoon has been tremendously impressive this season, and his draft stock is soaring at this point. The Jaguars address a need here.

41. Las Vegas Raiders — DL Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Kancey is a bit undersized, but he is one of the best interior pass rushers in college football right now. His success in the NFL will depend on scheme fit, which he would find in Las Vegas.

42. Atlanta Falcons — IOL Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

The Falcons need some help along the interior offensive line; Ekiyor would be an immediate value add for a team that wants to be competitive.

43. Carolina Panthers (via San Francisco 49ers) — SAF Jordan Battle, Alabama

Most of the current Alabama secondary will get snapped up by the end of Day Two of the 2023 NFL Draft; Carolina snags Battle with its second pick of the round.

44. Arizona Cardinals — RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

An offensive weapon in both the run and pass game, Gibbs is perfect for what Kliff Kingsbury is trying to do in Arizona.

45. New England Patriots — EDGE B.J. Ojulari, LSU

Ojulari fits the Patriot mold on defense, having found success as both a pass rusher and a run-stopper.

46. Chicago Bears — OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Blocking for C.J. Stroud has put a spotlight on Jones all season, but he has been impressive over the course of the year. He will get some looks on Day Two, and the Bears are happy to add a tackle here.

47. Washington Commanders — EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

Hall has not been the most effective EDGE rusher this year at Auburn, but his body of work throughout his college career evinces serious talent. Washington rolls the dice.

48. Green Bay Packers — DB Brian Branch, Alabama

Branch can play both safety and corner, which will be helpful for a Packers team that could use some versatile defenders.

49. Indianapolis Colts — CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

With this pick, the Colts are tempted to take Stephon Gilmore's younger brother Steven, a Marshall standout. But it might be too early for the younger Gilmore. In the end, they play it safe with Gonzalez.

50. Cincinnati Bengals — TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

The Bengals would have loved to draft Michael Mayer in the first round, but the Dolphins beat them to the bunch. Instead, they get one of this generation's most athletic tight ends.

51. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

With some lingering questions in the secondary, the Buccaneers add a standout corner from Mississippi State who has helped his draft stock this season.

52. Los Angeles Rams — EDGE K.J. Henry, Clemson

Henry has played himself into the second round—at least this year. The Rams pick up this overachiever before other teams can grab him.

53. Los Angeles Chargers — EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

The fact that it took until Pick No. 53 for Harrison to get drafted further indicates how amazing this EDGE class is.

54. Baltimore Ravens — WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Lacking true depth at wide receiver, the Ravens add one of the best deep threats in next year's class.

55. Seattle Seahawks — QB Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

This is Seattle's fourth pick thus far. The team may as well take a flier on one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the nation.

56. Miami Dolphins — DL Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

Tuipulotu has dominated this season, frequently wrecking plays in the backfield and racking up tackles for a loss like few others.

57. Tennessee Titans — SAF Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame

Although once talked about as a first-rounder, Joseph has not totally fallen off the map. The Titans get some nice value late in the second round here.

58. New York Jets — EDGE Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

With this pick, the Jets take another Florida Gator. Cox Jr. and O'Cyrus Torrence would be a terrific early haul for this franchise as it builds toward a Super Bowl run.

59. Dallas Cowboys — WR Rashee Rice, SMU

Rice has burst onto the scene with some monster stats this season, and the Cowboys make sure not to miss a homegrown talent who has been quite good in the team's backyard.

60. Minnesota Vikings — LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

A hard-nosed, old-school linebacker, Campbell has put together a fantastic start to the year in Iowa. He would do well in Minnesota.

61. Kansas City Chiefs — CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

Ricks is another defensive back who has fallen out of the first round, given his lack of snaps this season. Nevertheless, he has been stellar when on the field, and Kansas City would love to bring in a corner.

62. New York Giants — IOL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

Schmitz has played lights-out football for Minnesota this season and could help out a Giant's offensive line that needs to upgrade its interior.

63. Buffalo Bills — IOL Andrew Voorhees, USC

The Bills could also use some youth along the interior offensive line; Voorhees represents a great addition in the midst of Day Two for this perennial Super Bowl contender.

64. Philadelphia Eagles — EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Although the Eagles have one of the best defensive lines in football, they would benefit from an infusion of young, cheap talent at EDGE. Verse has played well since transferring from Albany.

