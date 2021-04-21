Jim Mora has high praise for Trevor Lawrence as he reminds him of a Hall of Fame quarterback

The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and the league is abuzz on what will happen in the top ten this year. There have been a plethora of moving parts and some crazy ‘rumors’ to come out. However, when it comes down to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the number one overall pick, everything is all but finalized.

Recently, we talked to former NFL head coach Jim Mora in the Mora Minute to give us his thoughts on the presumptive number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence. Mora talked about which former high-profile NFL quarterback Lawrence reminds him of.

“When I think about Trevor Lawrence, the guy that always comes to my mind is Peyton Manning, always comes to my mind,” Mora said that he sees the same character, work ethic, preparation, build/stature and how Lawrence and Manning carry themselves on and off the football field.

“I love his demeanor on the field, the skills are there, but it’s the intangibles to me that set him apart.” Although Lawrence hasn’t been officially drafted by the Jaguars yet, he already has made an impact on the community in which he donated $20,000 to local Jacksonville charities. This is in addition to the donations from the fans Lawrence had set up from his wedding registry. Whether he ends up in Jacksonville or not, whichever NFL team drafts him, they will be getting a leader that will be the face of the franchise for years to come.

