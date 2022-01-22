Skip to main content
NFL Draft: 2023 Positional Rankings Big Board

Every college football player for the 2023 NFL Draft rankings and draft profiles with complete scouting reports for each NFL Draft prospect.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be here before we know it — which means that it is time to get ready for what lies ahead. With the 2022 season in the past, it's time to start looking ahead.

With the 2022 draft coming up, NFL teams are preparing their upcoming draft boards. This means that The NFL Draft Bible is preparing for another draft year with 2023 NFL Draft rankings.

Here are our draft rankings at each position — which will give you a look at how we view the prospects that will be entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

CPV = Current Player Value

PPV = Potential Player Value

  • 10-9.6 = FRANCHISE TALENT
  • 9.5-9.0 = ALL PRO
  • 8.9-8.4 = SOLID STARTER
  • 8.3-7.9 = AVERAGE STARTER
  • 7.8-7.4 = SOLID BACKUP
  • 7.3-7.0 = BACKUP
  • 6.9-6.5 = BOTTOM OF ROSTER
  • 6.4-6.0 = DEVELOPMENTAL
  • 5.9-5.5 = PRACTICE SQUAD
  • 5.4-5.0 = XFL/CFL
  • 4.9-0.0 = REJECT

Be sure to give time for loading -- Tons of data being processed below

