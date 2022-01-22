NFL Draft: 2023 Positional Rankings Big Board
The 2023 NFL Draft will be here before we know it — which means that it is time to get ready for what lies ahead. With the 2022 season in the past, it's time to start looking ahead.
With the 2022 draft coming up, NFL teams are preparing their upcoming draft boards. This means that The NFL Draft Bible is preparing for another draft year with 2023 NFL Draft rankings.
Here are our draft rankings at each position — which will give you a look at how we view the prospects that will be entering the 2023 NFL Draft.
CPV = Current Player Value
PPV = Potential Player Value
- 10-9.6 = FRANCHISE TALENT
- 9.5-9.0 = ALL PRO
- 8.9-8.4 = SOLID STARTER
- 8.3-7.9 = AVERAGE STARTER
- 7.8-7.4 = SOLID BACKUP
- 7.3-7.0 = BACKUP
- 6.9-6.5 = BOTTOM OF ROSTER
- 6.4-6.0 = DEVELOPMENTAL
- 5.9-5.5 = PRACTICE SQUAD
- 5.4-5.0 = XFL/CFL
- 4.9-0.0 = REJECT
Be sure to give time for loading -- Tons of data being processed below
Read More
*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!
CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT
2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker
2022 NFL Draft Team Needs
2022 NFL Draft Order
2022 All-Star Game Measurements
- College Gridiron Showcase
- Hula Bowl
- Tropical Bowl
- NFLPA Bowl (COMING SOON)
- East/West Shrine Bowl (COMING SOON)
- Senior Bowl (COMING SOON)
NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker
Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine
2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info
- Reese’s Senior Bowl – February 6th, 2022 (Mobile, AL)
- East-West Shrine Bowl – February 3rd, 2022 (Las Vegas, NV)
- NFLPA Collegiate Bowl – January 29th, 2022 (Pasadena, CA)
- Hula Bowl – January 15th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- SPIRAL Tropical Bowl – January 17th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- Cajun All-Star Bowl – February 12th, 2022 (Beaumont, TX)
- College Gridiron Showcase – January 8th, 2022 (Fort Worth, TX)