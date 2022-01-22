NFL Draft: 2023 Positional Rankings Big Board

The 2023 NFL Draft will be here before we know it — which means that it is time to get ready for what lies ahead. With the 2022 season in the past, it's time to start looking ahead.

With the 2022 draft coming up, NFL teams are preparing their upcoming draft boards. This means that The NFL Draft Bible is preparing for another draft year with 2023 NFL Draft rankings.

Here are our draft rankings at each position — which will give you a look at how we view the prospects that will be entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

CPV = Current Player Value

PPV = Potential Player Value

10-9.6 = FRANCHISE TALENT

9.5-9.0 = ALL PRO

8.9-8.4 = SOLID STARTER

8.3-7.9 = AVERAGE STARTER

7.8-7.4 = SOLID BACKUP

7.3-7.0 = BACKUP

6.9-6.5 = BOTTOM OF ROSTER

6.4-6.0 = DEVELOPMENTAL

5.9-5.5 = PRACTICE SQUAD

5.4-5.0 = XFL/CFL

4.9-0.0 = REJECT

Be sure to give time for loading -- Tons of data being processed below

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Latest Podcast Episodes