NFL Draft: In-Depth Look At Eagles, Saints Trade

The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles have come to terms on a multi-pick deal spanning three draft cycles. Below is a full description of the trade and what it means for both teams.

With the NFL draft a little more than three weeks away, both rumors and facts regarding the draft are arising. The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles are kicking things off in the trade department, agreeing to terms on a multi-year pick swap. The Eagles are trading their 2022 16th, 19th, and 194th pick in exchange for the Saints' 2022 18th, 101st, and 237th pick. The eagles also receive a 2023 1st round pick and a 2024 second-round pick. With the terms set, it’s time to see why this trade benefits both teams, and the selections both teams could be making with their newly acquired draft capital.

The Saints are approaching the draft in need of both an offensive tackle and a wide receiver. They now have two first-round picks to fill those holes. The 2022 Class is deep in these selective positions and could produce two first-year starters for New Orleans. On behalf of the Eagles, having three picks clumped so closely together in the teens made for a better bargaining ploy that has now manufactured two first-round picks over the next two years,

New Orleans believes they have a competitive roster that can make a run in the relatively “easier” NFC. This makes parting ways with their 2023 first-round pick possible due to what they view as a backend of round one selection. For Philadelphia, acquiring another first-round pick in what looks to be a promising 2023 class means two things. If Jalen Hurts impresses and solidifies himself as the franchise quarterback in 2022, they use both picks to build around him. However, should Howie Roseman and the rest of Philadelphia's front office feel the need to move on from Hurts, they have the capital capable of launching themselves into the territory required to select a Bryce Young or CJ Stroud.

In regards to the 2022 draft, the Eagles and Saints have some obvious needs, with prospects that can fill these holes in the middle of round one. Looking at the 15th and 18th selections, Philadelphia needs a force opposite of Devonta Smith and improvement in the linebacker corps. While names like Garett Wilson, Drake London, and potentially Jameson Williams, may be out of reach, Chris Olave, Treylon Burks, and Jahan Dotson could all be on the board at 15. At 18, the Eagles could have their pick of the linebackers with Devin Lloyd or Nakobe Dean amongst others being available.

As stated, the Saints are looking to replace the hole left by the departure of franchise cornerstone Terron Armstead at left tackle. They also lack a reliable deep threat opposite Michael Thomas, who they expect back in 2022. While there will be options at both positions, perhaps the Saints package the picks and move up for a tackle like Charles Cross or Trevor Penning. It should be noted that they are holding a private workout for Chris Olave this week per ESPN’S Adam Schefter. This could point to a scenario where they sit on their picks and take a tackle like Bernhard Raimann at 16 and the receiver of their choice at 19.

Expect the movement and shakeups to start picking up steam in the coming weeks. Teams still have time to finalize their draft board and develop thoughts on where each player will land according to the teams in front of them. With a couple of big-name prospects in Drake London and Derek Stingley Jr. set to have Pro Days this week, their testing could cause further disruption as it is officially draft month.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes