Eagles Offseason Stunner Called ‘Win-Win’
The Philadelphia Eagles don’t look exactly the same right now.
Philadelphia lost some guys in free agency and also has traded some away. For example, the Eagles recently traded Bryce Huff to the San Francisco 49ers.
That move was surprising because he still has a ton of cash left on his deal, but things clearly didn’t work out. He even recently threw some shade at Philadelphia.
"If I’m being 100 percent honest with you, I wanted a trade like fairly early on," Huff said . “And just cause of how things went in Philly, I knew pretty early on it wasn’t a fit.
"I knew a trade wasn’t going to happen during the (2024) season. But I talked to my agent about it and was like, when it’s all set and done, I might need to step to put myself in the best position… I kind of knew where it was headed fairly early on into the season.”
ESPN’s Seth Walder talked about the deal and called it a “win-win."
"The Eagles made several trades. I was not a fan of flipping Gardner-Johnson and a sixth-round pick to the Texans for Green and a 2026 fifth-round pick. On the other hand, they did very well to get a fifth-round pick and backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson from the Browns in exchange for fellow QB Kenny Pickett. And I thought the deal sending Bryce Huff to the 49ers was a win-win considering Huff clearly didn't fit in Philadelphia.
"The Eagles made a few low-key, solid free agent additions in edge rushers Joshua Uche (whose 19 percent pressure rate in 2022 was the highest in a season since ESPN began tracking the stat in 2017) and Azeez Ojulari, and cornerback Adoree' Jackson."