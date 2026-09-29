Eagles Promotion of Kenny Moore To Active Roster Spells Big Trouble For Marcus Epps

Moves are already being made to improve the safety position on the Philadelphia Eagles roster. The Eagles just couldn't continue with what what they had going the first three weeks.

The Eagles filled their final roster spot on the 53-man roster on Tuesday, signing Kenny Moore to the roster from the practice squad. The move comes less than 24 hours after the Eagles were blown out by the Chicago Bears, a game which saw another poor week from the safety position.

Moore was once one of the game's top slot cornerbacks, and could remain there now that he's on the active roster. The Eagles have also had him learn safety, so he could be good enough to start as soon as Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Why would the Eagles activate him so soon if they didn't think he would be ready?

No matter where the Eagles put Moore in the secondary, the biggest takeaway is obvious. Marcus Epps' days are numbered as a starting safety.

A change at safety is coming

The Eagles saw enough on Monday night against the Bears to accelerate change in the secondary. How the starting secondary will look Sunday against the Rams may be kept close to the vest, but Vic Fangio is honest when it comes to what he's thinking.

Epps' job was always the one in question, even when he won the job coming out of camp. The Eagles didn't seek an upgrade in August, via free agency or trade. This was the first year since 2020 general manager Howie Roseman didn't make a trade during training camp, which was baffling considering he's made 24 trades in camp since reassuming his position as President of Football Operations in 2016.

The Eagles rode with Epps for three weeks, but it was obvious they had to make a change. Monday's loss to the Bears was Epps' last chance, and he finished with two missed tackles while allowing two completions for 29 yards as the primary defender in coverage -- a 118.8 rating.

The change is coming, and Epps' job is the one in the balance.

Will Cooper DeJean move from slot to safety?

Vic Fangio was as honest as he could be last week when he was asked about this potential change. The answer was simple -- no.

Coul;d Fangio reconsider? DeJean has allowed two touchdown passes in the slot this season, allowing 66.7% of his passes to be completed and a 125.7 passer rating as the primary defender in coverage.

DeJean is an All-Pro slot cornerback, but also excelled as a safety in college at Iowa. The Eagles do need help at safety, and DeJean does play it in a base defense. Moore has strictly been a slot cornerback in the NFL and hasn't played safety.

At 31 years old, perhaps a move to safety would be better at this stage in Moore's career. That would keep DeJean in the slot and Moore can come off the field in a base defense.

The Eagles made this mistake on offense with center and left guard. They don't have to do the same on defense with all the issues they have on the back end alway.

DeJean should stay in the slot. Moore and Michael Carter can get a look at safety.

Could Moore start Sunday?

Moore getting promoted to the active roster is a sign he's ready to go. He only needed a week to ramp up at practice for the Eagles, and was taken off the practice squad just a week later.

This is certainly an option now that Moore is on the active roster. Moore could be in line to start somewhere in the secondary on Sunday, or play a significant amount of snaps.

We'll see how close the Eagles keep it to the vest, but Moore should have a role come Sunday since he's on the active roster.

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