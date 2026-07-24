Eagles Summer Signings: Which Ones Are Going to Make Impact In Training Camp?

The Philadelphia Eagles weren't done adding to their roster at the conclusion of minicamp.

Howie Roseman and the front office certainly didn't take a six-week break to the beach. The Eagles were busy over the past few weeks, making some internal improvements to the depth chart and the 90-man roster.

Do the Eagles need camp bodies? Sure, but two of the post-minicamp signings were productive NFL players. Michael Jordan started 49 games in the league at left guard and A.J. Epenesa was a productive pass rusher on the Bills for years.

There were also two signings near the end of June that have some intrigue, even though those signings were largely to fill the 90-man roster. There may also be another veteran signing or two on the horizon in the coming days (we'll get to that in a bit).

Let's take a look at the signings over the past six weeks and the chances the signings make the 53-man roster.

A.J. Epenesa (DE)

The Eagles were fortunate to get Epenesa at the conclusion of minicamp, a beacon of luck involved as well. Epenesa was sought after in the spring, and agreed to terms with the Browns -- but the deal never materialized.

Let's assume Epenesa is healthy and 100% for camp. The Eagles may have added a player that could be a No. 3 in their pass rush rotation, and they already have Nolan Smith. So where does Epenesa fit in?

Epenesa could snatch the No. 4 spot from Arnold Ebiketie, or just be the No. 5 pass passer in a loaded rotation. He has a huge opportunity to make an impact in the Eagles pass rush this year.

Roster chances: 90-95%

Michael Jordan (G)

The Eagles signed Jordan at the conclusion of minicamp, clearly indicating they were not satisfied with their depth at guard. The backup guards on the Eagles roster never played a regular season snap at guard, with Drew Kendall the only one playing a regular seaosn snap at all.

Clearly the Eagles needed to land a veteran. They had Jordan on a tryout during rookie minicamp and decided to bring him in, a veteran this position group needed.

Jordan allowed two sacks and 22 pressures in 427 pass-blocking snaps, with a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 5.2% for the Buccaneers last season, starting nine games. He started 49 games in his career for five different teams -- all at left guard.

Just based on experience, Jordan should make this team. He's the front runner for the No. 3 guard spot, and an insurance policy if Landon Dickerson goes down.

Roster chances: 75-80%

Erik Ezukanma (WR)

Ezukanma is an intriguing signing for a camp body, but has one of the biggest uphill battles of anyone to make the roster. The Eagles already have four locks at receiver, and the No. 5 receiver job is between Darius Cooper, Elijah Moore, Johnny Wilson, and Britain Covey.

There are 12 wide receivers on this roster. They just need camp bodies at this point and Ezukanma is one. He could impress as a kick returner, but making the practice squad is a huge accomplishment.

Roster chances: 0-5%

Shaun Wade (DB)

Wade has played in the league for a few seasons. He started six games in 2023 with the Patriots and playing 20 games for them over three seasons.

Do the Eagles few Wade as a cornerback or safety? They list him as a defensive back so it may be both, which could help his roster chances. Just look at the depth at safety, and Wade has a shot.

Wade is still a long shot to make the roster. The Eagles have young safeties they really want to get a look at and the cornerback position has Kelee Ringo, Jakorian Bennett, and hybrid players like Michael Carter and Kapena Gushiken fighting for a job.

Like Ezukanma, this is a long shot for Wade. That's what camp is for.

Roster chances: 5-10%