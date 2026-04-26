Eagles UDFA Tracker: Ranking Each Signing And Their Chances Of Make The 53-Man Roster

The NFL Draft has concluded for the Philadelphia Eagles. Eight players were selected and Jonathan Greenard was acquired over the past three days, raising the actual roster from 73 to 82 players.

Teams can carry up to 90 players on the roster until the 53-man roster deadline prior to the start of the regular season. The Eagles can also designate a spot for an international player.

The Eagles have eight spots to fill, so this is going to be a small undrafted free agent class compared to previous years.

Of the eight undrafted free agent signings reported, heres' where they rank towards their chances of making the 53-man roster

8. Maximus Pulley, DB, Wofford

There isn't much information out there regarding Pulley on film. He started 34 games at Wofford and had seven career interceptions, three for touchdowns.

The Terriers haven't had a player drafted since 1958, so Pulley was always a long shot. He's listed as a safety, but is better suited for the slot.

7. Joshua Weru, EDGE, Kenya

Another member of the International Pathway program, the Eagles double dipped in the international pool by signing Weru. He's a ruby player from Kenya and is also making the transition to football.

Weru will need to add more muscle mass going forward, but he was explosive going off the edge in front of scouts.

6. Kapena Gushiken, DB, Ole Miss

The speed is what stands out for Gushiken, as he has a chance to make an impact on special teams. His toughness stands out, but doesn't have the size (5-9, 189) to play safety. He could play the slot if he makes the roster.

5. Tucker Large, DB, Washington State

A key player at South Dakota State before transferring to Washington State for his senior season. He plays bigger than his size (5-11, 183) and is known for his competitiveness.

Large was one of the best safeties on the West Coast last season. He may have been well known if the PAC-12 (the old version) still existed.

4. Dae’Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss

A playmaking tight end like Eli Stowers, Wright was second amongst FBS tight ends in yards per catch last season (16.3). He's not good at run blocking, but that also wasn't what he was asked to do at Ole Miss.

Wright played through a shoulder injury all season, making his toughness a major strength. He may play overweight, but can also make plays in the passing game.

There's a chance to make the 53-man roster for Wright.

3. Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

A longtime starter at Alabama, Lawson plays fast and instinctive. An torn right ACL in 2024 and mysterious foot injury last season is probably what caused Lawson to go undrafted.

Lawson was the leader of Alabama's defense. If he can stay on the field, he has a shot to make the 53.

2. Jaeden Roberts, OL, Alabama

A massive offensive line prospect (6-5, 33), Roberts started for three years as a right guard for the Crimson Tide. He looks the part of an NFL guard and has solid technique, but the speed of the NFL might have caused him to go undrafted.

With not much depth at guard behind Micah Morris (amongst the backups), Roberts has a shot to make the team.

1. Rocco Underwood, LS, Florida

The Eagles don't have a long snapper on the roster. They have one now after signing Underwood.

There could be some competition this summer, but someone has to be the long snapper. Underwood as the inside track towards making the team.