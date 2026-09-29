The idea that momentum in sports is a psychological and narrative illusion rather than a predictable physical force ironically gathers some momentum in Chicago on Monday night.

A buzzer-beating tush-push touchdown by Jalen Hurts as time expired in the second quarter felt like the sea change that would push the Eagles over the Bears with backup quarterback Case Keenum running things.

Three consecutive three-and-outs to start the second half for Philadelphia took care of that and Keenum, staring his first game since Dec. of 2023, was incredibly efficient, finishing 24 of 34 for 247 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bears to a rather comfortable 27-7 win.

There wasn't much to like and much to loathe in the weekly stock market:

The Bulls

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs against Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) during the first half at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saquon Barkley and the run blocking - You have to really search for the positives in this one from an Eagles' perspective but Saquon Barkley was certainly one of them, looking very good a week off the stinger he suffered in Tennessee. Things got away from the offense in second half but Barkley showed he's still got plenty of juice when he was complemented by some capable blocking. Barkley generated 46 yards before contact in the first half after having a total of minus-5 yards before contact over the first two weeks of the season.

The Bears

Early Tackling - Tackling has been an issue for the Eagles' defense early this season. That trend continued in Chicago and it gave Keenum and the Bears offense much-needed confidence in the game. Philadelphia had a 28.6% missed tackle rate on Chicago's opening touchdown drive and has the 31st worst missed tackle rate in the NFL per SumerSports. The rough start set the tone for a rough game.

The AT Spotter - A late hit by the Bears' D'Marco Jackson forced Jalen Hurts out of the game after the AT spotters called for a medical timeout with the Eagles' driving in the second quarter. While Hurts was waiting to be cleared backup Andy Dalton was forced into the game and threw a disastrous interception in the end zone, failing to see rookie safety Dillon Thieneman in the end zone.

The Lulls - It felt like the Eagles had the momentum entering the second half after Hurts' buzzer-beating TD at the end of the first half. Any perceived sea change was derailed by three consecutive three-and-outs, which generated a total of 12 yards by the Eagles' offense and a T.J. Edwards interception on the fourth drive of the half when the savvy former Philadelphia linebacker listened in on a fourth-down play call and dropped in front of DeVonta Smith to pick it off.

"It's just really just costly mistakes to ourselves," right tackle Lane Johnson said. "I felt like we weren't as good obviously with the run game in the second half. I felt like the first half we were hitting them with some outside zone and second half there wasn't near as much as that. So, we gotta improve up front."

Safety Play - There has been a ton of space in the Eagles coverage at the second level off play action. It was a particularly poor game by the safeties to the point you have to hope Kenny Moore can be sped up and handle some work on the back end.

Turnover Ratio - The Eagles were minus-three on the night and are now minus-five on the season. It's one thing to turn it over but the bigger issue is that the defense has been unable to generate any takeaways. There were three or four throws that Keenum put in harm's way but the defense was unable to make him pay. The last time the Eagles lost the turnover battle by 3 or more was Week 18 of the 2023 season.

Stagnant Stocks

Manufactured Outrage - The Eagles had another negative play on a throw behind the line of scrimmage on their first drive of the second half when Zach Ertz whiffed on a block and poor Makai Lemom wad left hanging out to dry. Sean Mannion needs to understand his offense is dead last in the NFL in EPA per play and success rate on throws behind the line of scrimmage, and needs to scrap them at least until the Eagles can acquire some competent perimeter blockers.

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