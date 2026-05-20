The Three Eagles Draft Picks Most Likely To Get Cut

The Philadelphia Eagles made eight draft picks, seven of which are signed and ready to go for training camp. This is where the fun begins.

The majority of these draft picks are going to make the roster, especially the players selected on Day 1 and Day 2. Makai Lemon is likely going to be the WR2 and Eli Stowers the TE2. Markel Bell is the long-term replacement for Lane Johnson at right tackle.

What about the rest of the draft picks? The five picks selected on Day 3? Do they have a future with the organization?

That's up in the air. The Eagles cut two of their 10 draft picks last year and one of their nine picks in 2024 on their initial 53-man roster, so not all of their draft picks are going to make the team.

These players can end up on the practice squad, but they would be exposed to waivers first. This is about making the initial 53-man roster and not the practice squad, so which of the draft picks are most likely to get cut?

Keyshawn James-Newby (7th round, No. 252)

The final draft pick the Eagles made has an uphill battle of making the roster.

Being a late seventh-round pick is already difficult towards making a 53-man roster, but teh Eagles are stacked at pass rusher. Jonathan Greenard, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, and Arnold Ebiketie occupy the top four spots and are roster locks.

If the Eagles keep five pass rushers, Joe Tyron-Shoyinka is the front runner for that spot. Joshua Weru had a high guaranteed salary for a YDFA and came over via the International Pathway Program. The Eagles may try to protect Weru whether they keep five or six pass rushers.

James-Newby is going to have to be impossible to ignore during training camp in order to make the roster.

Micah Morris (6th round, No. 207)

Given the Eagles depth -- or lack thereof -- at guard, Morris has a strong chance of making the roster. What if Morris has a bad training camp? What do the Eagles do?

The Eagles have Drew Kendall, Hollin Pierce, and Willie Lampkin batting for spots at guard. Neither Pierce nor Lampkin have played NFL regular season snaps, but the Eagles spent a year developing both players and kept them around all last season. They even claimed Lampkin off waivers, so there's something they like.

The reality? Pierce and Lampkin have just as good a chance of making the 53 as Morris, making this as open a competition as can be. If the Eagles sign a veteran guard, Morris will have an even harder chance of making the roster.

The changes of Morris making the roster are still good, but he has to perform this summer.

Cole Payton (5th round, No. 178)

The Eagles didn't have a draft pick for 110 selections after Markel Bell, and they took Payton with that pick in the fifth round. Would the Eagles really part ways with a quarterback they want to develop in the fifth round?

This all comes down to if the Eagles decide to keep four quarterbacks or not, which they likely will. They could trade Tanner McKee this offseason, but that ship may have sailed. The Eagles would be better off keeping McKee as the QB2 and Andy Dalton as the QB3 at this point.

Philadelphia drafted Kyle McCord in the sixth round last season and intended to develop him as the QB3. That didn't work out and the Eagles traded for Sam Howell before the season, cutting McCord.

Could the same fate happen to Payton if he struggles in camp? The Eagles have parted ways with quarterbacks drafted on Day 3 before, including Clayton Thorson (2019) and McCord (2025). McKee had a good summer in his rookie year (2023), so he stuck around.

Payton is a project and has a unique skill set to be an H-back this year. Is he worth a roster spot as a fourth quarterback? This summer will tell the story.