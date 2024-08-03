Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Risers, Fallers After First Week in Pads
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Since arriving at IBM Performance Field for the start of training camp July 24, the Atlanta Falcons have held seven practices in the span of nine days, with the last three being padded sessions.
From depth chart surprises to new additions making strong impressions, Atlanta's first week-and-a-half of camp under first-year head coach Raheem Morris had no shortage of storylines.
Here's a look at the stock market as the Falcons get off the weekend ...
STOCK UP: DE James Smith-Williams
From the first day of walkthroughs July 25 onward, Smith-Williams has been Atlanta's base edge defender in the 3-4 defense. He's played at 4i (inside shade across from the tackle) with his hand in the dirt and as a stand-up outside linebacker on the edge.
In the Falcons' new 3-4 defense under coordinator Jimmy Lake, Smith-Williams has gone from unheralded free agent signing to a clear starter and potential impact player in early-down, run-stopping situations taking the role of the departed Bud Dupree.
Smith-Williams, a seventh-round pick by the Washington Commanders in 2020, has played in 55 games with 27 starts during his four-year NFL career. He's collected 85 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks, and the Falcons have a clear vision for him in Lake's defense: A physical, high-effort edge-setter.
"What he has been is a big time run down-ish backer that's been able to stop the run," Morris said. "That has the ability to show a little bit of pass rush when he's given opportunity."
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
STOCK DOWN: Second-year defenders
The Falcons entered this summer with questions around pass rush and secondary starters. Three 2023 draftees -- defensive end Zach Harrison, cornerback Clark Phillips III and safety DeMarcco Hellams -- were expected to be the answers.
Thus far, none of the three appear to be starters.
Harrison has added nearly 20 pounds from last season, transitioning from an outside linebacker/defensive end hybrid to a defensive end/tackle flex. He's worked mostly as a second-string player who has rotated into the starting defense, but he has not been the every-down player once thought possible.
Phillips is perhaps the most surprising non-starter on Atlanta's defense. After ending last year as the starting outside corner, he's lost his perch to veteran Mike Hughes, who spent much of last season working inside at nickel.
It's important to note Phillips has enjoyed a strong camp, making several plays on the ball while flashing in run support. In Friday night's open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Phillips worked with the first-team defense -- but opposite Hughes, not in place of him. Phillips looks to be Atlanta's No. 4 corner as things stand.
Hellams had a similar rookie year to Phillips, starting as a reserve before ascending to a bigger role late. Hellams has played with the starting defense, but more in a package-dependent rotation. Richie Grant is Atlanta's primary option next to reigning All-Pro Jessie Bates III.
STOCK UP: DT Eddie Goldman
After joining then leaving the Falcons each of the past two summers due to unspecified reasons, Goldman has not only stuck around this year, but made his presence felt. Like Smith-Williams, Goldman is in a role-specific spot, occupying the middle of Atlanta's defensive line in a 3-4 base look on rushing downs.
Goldman played six seasons with the Chicago Bears before arriving in Atlanta, where he reunited with defensive line coach Jay Rodgers, who said Goldman is a similar role to the one he held in Chicago.
Across 81 games with the Bears, Goldman drew 73 starts, collecting 175 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. If he's able to become a similarly impactful player in Atlanta, it will be a welcomed surprise compared to where his stock stood entering the summer.
STOCK DOWN: WR Rondale Moore
Two things are true about Moore: His play is trending in the right direction, but he's still not where many expected him to be after being acquired via trade from the Arizona Cardinals in March in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder.
Morris said Moore has been "heating up" throughout camp, though the 5-foot-7, 181-pounder has worked primarily as a third-string, second-team player.
On the receiving end of passes from first-round rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Moore has been the primary option on the second team and made a pair of receptions with the first-team offense Wednesday.
But Moore appears firmly behind Ray-Ray McCloud in the race to be Atlanta's starting slot, which is a surprising turn considering expectations around both players entering OTAs in May.
STOCK UP: Kyle Pitts, TE Depth
While not overly productive in 11-on-11 periods, Pitts has been sharp overall in camp. After missing the final six games of the 2022 season with a torn MCL and PCL and failing to return to full health in 2023, the fourth-year pro is healthy, happy and showing off his personality.
But Pitts has also been close to unguardable in one-on-ones and is one of the biggest beneficiaries of Atlanta signing quarterback Kirk Cousins, who Pitts wanted and recruited this spring.
Still, the Falcons' tight end room has more than Pitts -- a pair of former San Francisco 49ers in Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley have frequently impressed.
Woerner, who caught only 11 passes on 15 targets across four years in San Francisco, will be the Falcons' primary blocking tight end, but he's also emerged as a security blanket underneath for Cousins.
Dwelley has more receiving production on his resume, boasting 44 receptions for 518 yards and five touchdowns in six NFL seasons, but he caught just one pass on two targets in 12 games last year. He's made several nice catches in camp, primarily working with Penix, but he appears to be a safe bet to make the 53-man roster.
And while undrafted rookie Austin Stogner looks destined for a spot on the practice squad, he's also made a name for himself. Tight ends coach Kevin Koger said Stogner is the best finisher in the room, and Cousins nicknamed Stogner "sleep number," presumably for his soft hands as a pass catcher.
So, from top to bottom, Koger likes the room he leads each day.
"It's been good," Koger said. "Those guys are really meshing well together. We have a lot of fun in the meeting rooms while getting a lot of work done. We're coming together."
STOCK DOWN: QB Taylor Heinicke
With Cousins and Penix as the short- and long-term answers at quarterback, Heinicke, who started four games last season, entered this summer in a precarious position.
The Falcons paid Heinicke some $7 million in roster bonuses this spring after signing Cousins, and Morris described Heinicke is an elite backup at the NFL owners meetings in March -- but Atlanta drafted Penix a month later.
During camp, Heinicke has largely been a bystander. Cousins takes the first-team snaps, while Penix works with the second team. When Atlanta splits into two fields for walkthroughs, Heinicke joins Cousins with the first- and second-string players, but he rarely sees action.
The Falcons gave Heinicke a chance to work with the third- and fourth-string offense in an open practice July 27 at Seckinger High School in Buford, Ga., and Heinicke nearly threw a pair of interceptions in limited action.
Whether Heinicke makes Atlanta's final roster or is traded beforehand remains to be seen -- but he said after the practice at Seckinger he sees "the writing on the wall," and his future with the Falcons doesn't seem likely to last long.
Fluctuating Stock Market
Third-year outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie is the Falcons' returning sack leader, as he posted six in a growth-filled 2023 season, but he's had his share of ups and downs this summer. Ebiketie has struggled as a run defender, oft being displaced from his gap and failing to make plays. He appears headed toward a role as a designated pass rusher, which reduces his ability as an every-down player.
In the running backs room, Carlos Washington Jr. has been a quiet camp standout. The 2023 undrafted free agent spent last season on the Falcons' practice squad, but he's impressed with his decisiveness and consistency.
However, errors in pass protection -- including a pair of missed blitz pick-ups on fifth-round rookie linebacker J.D. Bertrand in Friday night's open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- put Washington's hopes of beating rookie Jase McClellan for the position's final roster spot in jeopardy.
The Falcons return to IBM Performance Field on Monday for practice No. 7, which is scheduled to be a lighter 90-minute session before the team heads south for joint practices with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Atlanta's first preseason game is set for next Friday, Aug. 9, against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.