Falcons Projected to Find 'Long-Term' CB After Saints Pull Off Blockbuster
NFL mock drafts are oversaturated at this point every offseason. But every once in awhile, something happens in April that can significant shake up a draft class.
This year, that might be the New Orleans with quarterback Derek Carr. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury and might not be available for the 2025 season.
Surgery is apparently on the table for Carr and the Saints.
With that in mind, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin predicted New Orleans to make a big draft move, jumping up from No. 9 overall to No. 5 in the first round to select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"The Saints might be able to sit tight and get Sanders at No. 9 overall. They could also leapfrog the Raiders just to be safe, giving new coach Kellen Moore a traditional pocket passer to develop behind Derek Carr. New Orleans needs an arm of the future," wrote Benjamin.
As if in direct response to the new quarterback coming to the NFC South, Benjamin then projected the Atlanta Falcons to select Michigan cornerback Will Johnson.
Benjamin predicted the Falcons to draft the defensive back at No. 15 overall.
"As always, an edge rusher could be in order. Atlanta could also use a long-term cover man opposite A.J. Terrell, and Johnson's height and ball skills stand out," wrote Benjamin.
One can't actually claim the Falcons drafted Johnson in the new CBS mock draft only because of New Orleans' aggressive move to get Sanders. Johnson has been a popular non-edge rusher choice for Atlanta in mock drafts this offseason.
But Benjamin had the Falcons selecting Johnson despite edge rushers Mykel Williams, Mike Green, James Pearce Jr. and Shemar Stewart all still being available.
Benjamin predicted Green to go to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 17 overall. Williams, Pearce and Stewart went off the board from picks No. 23-29.
With Johnson, though, the Falcons would pair AJ Terrell with one of the top cornerbacks in the 2025 draft class.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein labeled Johnson a boom-or-bust candidate but also compared him to Carolina Panthers Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn.
"Teams love big, fluid cornerbacks with ball production and that is exactly what Johnson offers. He’s instinctive and plays with good body control and change of direction in space," Zierlein wrote. "He can play man coverage, but he’s at his best when playing with his eyes forward instead of chasing routes downfield. Johnson displays good pre-snap recognition and can read and anticipate routes/throws at a high level.
"While he plays the role of thief in coverage, he needs to balance that mentality with a healthy respect for NFL route-runners, as he might lack the recovery speed to close the distance at a desired rate. He has coveted traits and his areas of concern fail to stand out as impediments for what could become a long, successful career as a future Pro Bowler."
The Falcons were 22nd in pass defense last season. Only the Panthers yielded more passing touchdowns.
If the Falcons did draft Johnson after the Saints grab Sanders, the cornerback could be a key piece of Atlanta's future game plans against their biggest rival's new quarterback.