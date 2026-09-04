5 NFL Matchup Nightmares Who Could Wreck Atlanta Falcons’ 2026 Season

On paper, the Atlanta Falcons have one of the weakest NFL schedules for the 2026 season, but it sure doesn’t line up that way, especially early in the season.

Starting on the road at the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday, Sept. 13, Atlanta’s 17-game slate is the fourth easiest across the league’s 32 teams, according to ESPN. Based on last season’s win percentage, the Falcons’ opponents have a combined winning percentage of .465.

But don’t expect it to be a cakewalk in Atlanta. The team faces brutal stretches and many of the NFL’s brightest stars.

That means the Falcons’ hopes of reaching the NFL playoffs could very easily vanish if they don’t come to play under first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Here are player matches who could hinder the Falcons’ turnaround efforts this fall.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers Quarterback – Week 2 (Sept. 20) and Week 18 (Jan. 10, 2027)

Despite inconsistencies and a shaky start to his three-year NFL career, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has become the Falcon beater. He holds a 4-1 record as a starter against the NFC South rival. Meanwhile, he’s 14-30 overall under center in Carolina.

Last season, he led a Carolina sweep over the Falcons, including an embarrassing 30-0 win in their first matchup. Young then followed that act with a record-breaking performance in November. He completed 31 of 45 pass attempts for a franchise record of 448 yards and tossed three touchdowns en route to winning the Division and leading the Panthers to the playoffs.

The Falcons and Panthers meet twice for divisional battles early in Week 2 and late in Week 18, which could ultimately have playoff implications in the logjammed NFC South.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens Quarterback – Week 5 (Oct. 11)

Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson’s dual-threat ability creates a hurdle for the Falcons’ defense. Though the Falcons had a franchise-record 57 sacks in 2025, they struggled to stop the run. And Jackson, the quarterback record holder for most career rushing yards, adds an extra runner on the field for the Falcons.

It will be quite an early-season test for Atlanta on Sunday Night Football in the second season with Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator. A positive sign was that the Falcons didn’t struggle much with mobile quarterbacks last season, facing the likes of MVP Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and former Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray, now the starter for the Minnesota Vikings.

But Jackson is on a different level as a scrambler.

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver – Week 9 (Nov. 8)

A.J. Terrell will have a chance to continue to prove himself as a franchise cornerback for his hometown team, Atlanta. He’ll be paired up against Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in the NFL Madrid game.

It’ll add another chapter to the wide receiver-cornerback matchup. Many likely remember when Chase, as a member of the LSU Tigers, routinely beat Terrell, of Clemson, in the 2020 NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship game. Chase finished with nine receptions, 221 yards, and two touchdowns.

Terrell and Chase also briefly met in the 2022 NFL season, but the Falcons’ corner left the game early after a hamstring injury. Four years later, Terrell will hold a big responsibility of shadowing Chase and limiting his targets to force Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to look elsewhere to throw.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback – Week 10 (Nov. 15)

Love him or hate him, three-time Super Bowl champion and MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes finds a way to win. Many Falcons fans will call back to Atlanta’s controversial 22-17 Sunday Night Football loss in 2024. The refs swallowed their flags as Kyle Pitts was mugged in the end zone.

The Falcons can exact retribution for that. But it won’t be an easy task. It’ll start up front. The Falcons’ pass rush must beleaguer Mahomes, fresh off a torn ACL and LCL. Atlanta will have to do so without its rising star pass rusher Jalon Walker, who’s out for the season with a torn ACL.

However, James Pearce Jr. will be back for his second game after his NFL suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions Defensive End – Week 13 (Nov. 6)

Detroit edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson can play both sides of the defensive line. But if he lines up on the left side, that could spell trouble for Atlanta. The Falcons don’t have the best situation at right tackle, the blindside for whoever starts at quarterback between lefties Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa.

Jawaan Taylor is the presumed starting right tackle, but he is the most penalized in the NFL. Another option is Michael Jerrell, but he’s a developmental piece. An All-Pro defensive end like Hutchinson would be licking his chops at his matchups. He comes off picking up 14.5 sacks for the Lions a season ago.

What’s Next For The Atlanta Falcons?

The Falcons enter the season on the road against the Aaron Rodgers-led Steelers next Sunday.

Kickoff in Pittsburgh is at 1 p.m. on FOX.

Enjoy our content? Make FalconsOnSI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com