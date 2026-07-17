Falcons RG Chris Lindstrom among Hall of Fame Company in Latest Ranking

Chris Lindstrom is one of the best players at his position over the last two decades.

Pro Football Focus’ Nathan Jahnke named the Atlanta Falcons’ right guard to the All-PFF first team, which ranks the top NFL players at each position over 20 years, dating back to 2006.

The battle right guard spots came down to Lindstrom, Brandon Brookes, Zack Martin, and Marshal Yanda. All four played 6,000 snaps and had an overall 91.0 PFF grade or better.

Martin made the second team.

“Lindstrom takes the top spot for securing the best peak of any right guard,” Jahnke explained his decision.

“There have been four seasons where a guard posted at least a 94.0 overall grade, and Lindstrom is responsible for two. Similar to centers, guard grades have trended down over time, making Lindstrom’s two seasons even more impressive.”

Lindstrom is on the All-PFF first team, led by quarterback Tom Brady and defensive tackle Aaron Donald, both of whom are likely future first ballot Pro Football Hall of Famers. Other players with Falcons ties who made the All-PFF teams were wide receiver Julio Jones and tight end Tony Gonzalez.

Lindstrom, 29, continues to live up to being picked in the first round, 14th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Boston College after an All-ACC career. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound mauler has been selected to the Pro Bowl and an All-Pro second team for the last four seasons, spanning from 2022 to 2025.

Sports Illustrated NFL staff writer Matt Verderame also picked the guard tandem of Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron as the fourth-best in the league heading into the 2026 season.

The Atlanta offensive line has undergone some changes this offseason, with longtime right tackle Kaleb McGrary retiring after a severe knee injury sidelined him for the entire 2025 NFL season.

The Falcons signed right tackle Jawaan Taylor and traded for swing tackle Wanya Morris, both from the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Falcons also have a new offensive line coach in coaching veteran Bill Callahan.

Led by Lindstrom in 2026, the line is responsible for protecting starting quarterback battle winner Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa, both with injury history, and making lanes for All-Pro tailback Bijan Robinson.

The Falcons begin training camp practices on July 29, with the first open one on July 31 at the team’s Flowery Branch facility. Preseason begins on Aug. 14, with the Denver Broncos visiting Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the regular season starts at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 13.

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