FalconsSI Staff Split on Falcons vs. Buccaneers Week 8 Predictions

The Atlanta Falcons have an opportunity to make a major statement in Week 8 when they travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Coming off an impressive victory over the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta has a chance to carry that momentum into a divisional matchup with significant NFC South implications.

The Buccaneers are coming off a blowout victory over the Carolina Panthers, but their 2-5 record leaves them needing a win to keep their divisional hopes alive. Meanwhile, a Falcons victory would give Atlanta sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

Here is how the FalconsSI staff sees Sunday’s matchup playing out.

Scott Kennedy (3-4)

This is the ultimate Lucy and Charlie Brown game for Falcons fans. Atlanta is coming off an impressive home victory against the San Francisco 49ers, while Tampa Bay remains just 2-5 despite a blowout win over Carolina.

The opportunity is there for the Falcons to take sole possession of first place in the NFC South and potentially put the Buccaneers’ divisional hopes on life support.

This is exactly the kind of game Atlanta should win. Unfortunately, it is also the type of game the Falcons have dropped year after frustrating year.

However, looking beyond the history of disappointment, Atlanta is playing better football than Tampa Bay right now. The Falcons and Buccaneers can both run and stop the run, but Atlanta is getting better quarterback play and has a better set of (healthy) weapons on offense. Bucky Irvin is a great back, but Bijan Robinson is an elite player.

The rainy weather might keep the score down in this one, and it could help negate the Falcon's advantage through the air.

Surely, Lucy keeps the football in place for Charlie Brown this time.

Right?

Prediction: Falcons 23, Buccaneers 16

Gerald Thomas, III (3-4)

Falcons-Buccaneers matchups always deliver compelling storylines, and Sunday’s meeting is no exception.

There is Kevin Stefanski facing Baker Mayfield, Michael Penix Jr. making his long-awaited return to Tampa and Zac Robinson now serving as Atlanta’s offensive coordinator.

Both teams enter the matchup following statement victories. Atlanta knocked off the previously undefeated 49ers, while Tampa Bay dominated the Panthers.

A win would give the Falcons an opportunity to take over the top spot in the NFC South and continue building on their recent success.

Prediction: Falcons 27, Buccaneers 17

Jerry Jones, Falcons Podcast (3-4)

99% of Falcons fans have deep-seated trauma, and games like this are exactly why. The Falcons are fresh off a win against arguably the best team in football and are facing a team that’s struggling. These are exactly the games the Falcons have inexplicably lost in recent years.



That said, this is not a one-sided matchup. The Buccaneers are much better than their record suggests. They have a really good defense and have been excellent in the trenches on both sides of the ball. On top of that, all of the Buccaneers’ losses have been one-score games against teams above .500.



I think this game will come down to how the Falcons’ o-line fares against the Bucs’ d-line. Michael Penix Jr. is an above-average quarterback when he’s playing ahead of the sticks and has a clean pocket. The other question is whether this o-line can create running lanes against one of the best run-defending d-lines in the league.



I’m much more confident in how the Falcons’ defense stacks up against the Bucs’ offense. The defensive line has been playing great, and the Bucs’ banged-up receiving corps is overmatched against the Falcons' secondary.



Ultimately, I have the Falcons winning this, but I think it will be a closer matchup than most expect.

Prediction: Falcons 23, Buccaneers 20

Darius Hayes (3-4)

I expect a tough, physical divisional battle with the weather playing a major factor in Sunday’s outcome. The Falcons should lean heavily on their running game to control the clock, establish the pace and keep Tampa Bay’s offense off the field.

Atlanta cannot afford to get away from what worked against San Francisco. Establishing the run will help take pressure off Penix while creating opportunities for the offense to control the game.

Defensively, the Falcons need to make enough key stops and force the Buccaneers into difficult situations. Tampa Bay is capable of making plays offensively, but Atlanta has shown improvements on that side of the ball.

Coming off last week’s momentum-building victory over the 49ers, I like the Falcons to carry that confidence into Tampa.

It won’t be easy, but Atlanta does enough on both sides of the ball to earn a hard-fought divisional victory, take over first place in the NFC South, and leave Tampa Bay with a win.

Prediction: Falcons 24, Buccaneers 17

Garrett Chapman (3-4)

The Falcons are fresh off their biggest win of the season, but they have to take the show on the road on Sunday. They've had a lot of success in Tampa over the last few years, and this team will enter with a lot of confidence with how Michael Penix has been playing. This will be a tight game that I expect will come down to the final drive.

The Buccaneer defense is solid, and it will be a difficult test on the road for an offense that hasn't shown it can consistently be a steady unit.

Atlanta has a chance to take over the top spot in the NFC South on Sunday, but it won't happen just yet.

Prediction: Buccaneers 20, Falcons 17

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us and 30,000 Falcons fans on Facebook and X for the latest news!