Giants Sit Near Bottom of New Post-Super Bowl Power Rankings
The New York Giants, who finished at or near the bottom of most of the major power ranking polls at the end of the dismal 2024 regular season, are right back in a similar spot in a new post-Super Bowl power rankings poll by ESPN.
The Giants ranked at No. 31, finishing above only the Tennessee Titans and behind embattled squads like the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Jets, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, and Chicago Bears.
ESPN Nation reporters, in their analysis of their chosen rankings for each team, pointed to one specific issue with the Giants that is the size of a crater: the quarterback situation.
Indeed, the Giants have a gaping hole at quarterback, where only Tommy DeVito currently sits on the roster. The growing expectation is that the Giants will attempt to be competitive for an established veteran who can immediately step in for the team while they bring along a prospective draft pick, whom they presumably don’t want to rush into action before everything is ready.
Quarterback aside, though, other factors likely influenced the final ranking outcome. A lack of offensive and defensive depth, coupled with a general manager and head coach duo that still has something to prove, no doubt contributes to the very low opinions and expectations people currently hold of the Giants.
Giants have plenty of work to do
All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II is a sturdy building block, as are Pro Bowl wide receiver Malik Nabers, edge rusher Brian Burns, and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (when healthy).
A few other viable pieces are scattered around these core players. The roster also includes some intriguing young players, such as running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., tight end Theo Johnson, safety Tyler Nubin, and cornerback Dru Phillips.
But New York needs much more help if it is to make an actual impact in the NFL in 2025.
General manager Joe Schoen's offseason checklist ideally includes adding multiple QBs who can compete for the starting job, a No. 1 cornerback, an interior defensive lineman to help stop the run and push the pocket, offensive line depth, and another tallish wide receiver that can take some pressure off Nabers.
Until those tasks are completed, the franchise will struggle to reclaim its past glory. While it’s not unheard of for a team that hovered near the bottom to turn things around the following year, the pressure is on Schoen to ensure that every move he makes this offseason to fix the roster is the right one, not only for 2025 but beyond.
