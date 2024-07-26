Giants Training Camp No. 3 Report: Daniel Jones Inconsistent, Malik Nabers Shines
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The best way to describe quarterback Daniel Jones’s day was “inconsistent.”
Jones, as he was on Thursday when the team did mostly deep red zone work, was fine on most of the short and intermediate throws (though a couple could have been ruled sacks, given the penetration by Brian Burns).
When it came to the deep stuff, he finished one of six on attempts of 20+ yards, the incompletions either a result of him throwing the ball late or behind the receiver or him completely missing a receiver.
On one play, he had Wan’Dale Robinson wide open along the far sideline but he couldn’t get the ball in Robinson’s zip code.
And his practice-ending interception, a ball picked off by safety Dane Belton, was one in which Jones double-clutched the ball, which messed up the timing and led to it being underthrown where Belton managed to come down with the pick.
Jones’s lone good deep pass was to rookie Malik Nabers who continues to have a strong start to his first NFL training camp.
That play to Nabers, by the way, was the rookie's call.
"(Head coach Brian Daboll) asked me what play I wanted to call, and I said, 'Well, let's throw a go ball. And Daniel came up to me, like, 'What do you want--do you want to check out of the press?' I said, 'Nah, just throw it up.' He was like, 'I got you.'" Nabers said after practice.
With the Giants counting on Nabers to add a spark to their passing game, the rookie was very happy to have a say in the play selection.
"It shows how much trust [Daboll] has to give me the ball in open space or just let me run any route I want," he said. "So, to have a head coach that's got trust in you when you come into the third day of training camp, they try to understand how good of a player I am. For him to just ask me what kind of play I want and for him to call it, it shows how much trust he has in me."
Getting back to Jones, on the plus side, he was brilliant in the two-minute offense. He led the team downfield on a three-play scoring drive, the touchdown coming on a quarterback keeper. But the deep stuff was definitely an issue for Jones, who might still be shaking off the rust as he continues to work in 11-on-11 drills.
Unofficially, I had Jones 15 of 22 with one interception and one fumble caused by Dexter Lawrence, who beat left guard Aaron Stinnie into the backfield.
Eluemunor Surprises
In case there was any question about how happy offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemuno is to be a Giant, look no further than the example he set today.
Eluemunor, who accidentally collided with defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence on the first practice of camp, was described by head coach Brian Daboll as being sore, the plan to limit him to individuals.
Eluemunor did that on Thursday but on Friday while his head coach was saying that they’d probably hold him out of team drills again with a day off coming up on SAturday, Eluemunor was having none of that. He took some team reps at right tackle, alternating with Joshua Ezuedu.
Eluemunir was originally slated to play left guard for the Giants, but with Evan Neal (ankle) on the PUP list, the team moved him to right tackle where it looks as though so long as he does well, he’ll stay.
“Whatever (Head Coach) Dabs (Brian Daboll) and (General Manager) Joe (Schoen) need me to do for the team, I’ll do,” Eluemunor said. “My entire career I’ve been moving around. Last year, I had to move from left tackle to right tackle on two-day’s notice. So, it’s something I pride myself in.”
Play of the Day
Drew Lock connected on a deep strike to running back Dante "Turbo" Miller on a wheel route. Perfect throw, perfect separation and perfect over the shoulder catch.
Giants Injury Report
Tyler Nubin (calf) remained on the side with trainers during the team drills. Head coach Brian Daboll said the hope was to have the rookie back shortly. DL Timmy Horne (calf) was held out of practice.
Jermaine Eluemunor (ribs), who was supposed to be limited to individuals, took some team reps. Inside linebacker Micah McFadden and tight end Jack Stoll, both with undisclosed ailments, have seen their team reps ramp up of late.
TE Theo Johnson (hip), RT Evan Neal (ankle), and CB Aaron Robinson (knee) remain on PUP.
Practice Musings
Quote of the Day
"We work well together, but I don't want to let him lose who he is. Be who you are." -- head coach Brian Daboll on rookie receiver Malik Nabers.
Giants Training Camp Schedule
The Giants are off on Saturday, but will be back on the field on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. The practice will be open to the public (weather permitting) and will end around noon. Then on Mon day and Tuesday, the team will be in pads. Both of those practices will be open to the public, again weather permitting.
