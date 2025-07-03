Louis Riddick Issues Word of Caution Regarding NY Giants' 2025 Season
Although most analysts and pundits still doubt the New York Giants, which is only natural after two straight double-digit loss seasons, there is a palpable buzz surrounding East Rutherford, New Jersey.
While there is adversity and uncertainty galore, fans can see the outlines of a successful blueprint taking shape. They may exercise a little more patience, just as long as they see genuine growth next season. But is Giants co-owner John Mara willing to wait?
That question hangs above general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll as they prepare for the 2025 NFL campaign. Those two men want the focus to be on the good vibes emanating from the team's practice field, but ESPN analyst Louis Riddick is acknowledging the bigger picture.
"It looks like everybody's having fun. They're practicing handshakes, watching Love Island--everybody seems to be getting along. But quite honestly, there's a lot on the line for the Giants," the defensive back-turned-broadcaster said last month on NFL Live.
"There's a lot on the line for everyone. Outside of the owner, everyone's up for review in New York. "
Riddick is underscoring the harsh reality of Big Blue's situation, but Schoen and Daboll are perfectly aware of it. They watched Mara essentially light a match under their seats at his end-of-season press conference, after he publicly declared that he was almost out of patience.
Their actions indicate that they heard the message loud and clear, as the team added multiple defensive playmakers and a former Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Russell Wilson.
Roster renovation is only one part of this quest for redemption, however. The coaching staff must properly employ the manpower the squad assembled during the offseason and design plays that emphasize players' strengths. The biggest dilemma the Giants face is arguably the quarterback room.
The NY Giants may have several tough calls to make next season
Given the seemingly unfavorable circumstances this regime finds itself in, New York may feel extra incentive to "let Russ cook." But if the kitchen gets too hot and the campaign is slipping away, Schoen and Daboll could fire a Hail Mary in the form of their rookie quarterback.
There is much to ponder now, and there will surely be more to chew on once the season begins.
"It will be interesting to see how Brian Daboll handles this as far as Russell being the starter," Louis Riddick said. "How fast does he bring along Jaxson Dart? How does the season start? What kind of role does Jameis Winston play in terms of being that kind of sounding board that really good backups are?"
Riddick concluded with the two questions that may serve as the main narratives of the 2025-26 season.
"And then ultimately, what does Jaxson look like at the end of this year, and what does the job security look like for the head coach and general manager?"
Although some reporters and analysts have their thoughts, it is unclear what the bare minimum is that John Mara will accept. The Giants can render such a scenario irrelevant by smashing reasonable expectations.
If Big Blue is going to strive for that lofty standard, it better ensure it is thoroughly prepared for everything that the NFL and football gods throw its way.