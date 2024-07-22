Most Indispensable New York Giants: No. 1 Has an Impact on Every Level of the Defense
The Giants on SI list of most indispensable Giants unveils the No. 1 spot on our countdown. The list was compiled based on a vote among the Giants on SI editorial contributors.
Dexter Lawrence, IDL
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 340 lbs.
College: Clemson NFL Exp: 5 Years
Career Stats: 21 career sacks, 28 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, 79 quarterback hits.
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was the 17th overall pick back in 2019. At Clemson, he was an All-American and an integral part to Dabo Swinney's national championship success.
Lawrence had a promising rookie season in 2019 and was even better in Year 2. Where Lawrence really began to blossom was his fourth season (2022) when new defensie line coach Andre Patterson moved Lawrence to nose tackle.
That year saw Lawrence set a career-high in tackles with 68 and had 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles to go with seven tackles for loss. He was named to his first Pro Bowl and he earned second-team All-Pro honors.
Last season, Lawrence continued his dominance, registering 4.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss with 21 quarterback hits. He finished ninth for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award and again earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors.
Why He's Indispensable
Lawrence is arguably the best defensive tackle in the league post-Aaron Donald.
Donald's effect on the position can be seen in Lawrence's characteristics: a powerful, athletic interior defender that is effective in both stopping the run and pass rushing. Lawrence can play multiple spots on the defensive line.
Lawrence is a space-eater whocan clog holes and open up lanes for the linebackers to fly to the ball and make plays. He has great anchor ability and is hard for the offensive line to bully. His explosiveness off the ball can be overwhelming for linemen as well.
Lawrence's effect on the Giants' pass rush is vital. When he came into the league, he struggled as a pass rusher because his arsenal for pass rush and counter moves was limited. Now, Lawrence's hand usage has vastly improved, along with his ability to throw blockers and pursue the quarterback.
Another key part of Lawrence's pass rush is his ability to push blockers and collapse the pocket, forcing the quarterback to roll out and force a throw while on the move. This gives the linebackers and edge rushers the opportunity to make a play on the ball, while eliminating potential targets on the opposite side of the field. Thus, Lawrence helps the secondary as well.
What Happens if He’s Missing?
Whereas losing inside linebacker Bobby Okereke and edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns would hurt the Giants, losing Lawrence would be crippling.
Lawrence is both the most versatile and the most game-breaking player on the defensive line. He disrupts the A- and B-gaps and forces running backs to the edges to get swallowed up by defenders.
Lawrence frees up his linebackers, giving both of them the freedom of a weak-side backer. That is huge against a division that has good offensive lines and running back rooms.
Lawrence collapses the pocket and receives so much attention that his fellow defensive lineman and edge rushers get less resistance. Of course, he can take things into his own hands as a pass rusher, too. In a division with two Pro Bowl-caliber quarterbacks and a talented first-round rookie quarterback, Lawrence's impact on the pass rush is crucial.
His List Ranking
With the above stated facts, it is hard to argue against Lawrence as the most indispensable player for Big Blue. On offense, Daniel Jones plays the most valuable position, but left tackle Andrew Thomas is the best offensive lineman, playing the all-important blindside tackle.
Okereke is the quarterback of the defense and has established himself as one of the best linebackers in the league. With the prioritization of rushing the passer, Thibodeaux and Burns are immensely valuable, but neither have the ability to peripherally affect the rush at the level that Lawrence can.
No one on the defense affects all three levels like Lawrence. He forces runners to the outside to his edge rushers. He frees up his linebackers to make plays in the second-level. He makes life difficult on quarterbacks in the aforementioned myriad of ways, making life easier for his secondary.
Moving Forward
The 2024 season could be another huge step up for Lawrence, whose growth has been on a steady incline ever since his rookie year. A new defensive coordinator in Shane Bowen and addition in Burns will make things very interesting for the Lawrence and the Giants defensive front as a whole.
Lawrence will be entering his physical prime, he is turning 27 years old in November, and if his game continues to mature he could very well be a first-team All-Pro player.
The addition of Burns will make his life easier, and vice versa. His play has and will continue to play a big role in Thibodeaux's development.
The Giants hope to have one of the best defensive front sevens in the league and Lawrence is the most crucial part of it.