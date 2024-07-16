New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: Tight Ends
The New York Giants tight end room took a noticeable hit when Darren Waller informed the team that he'd be retiring. Waller had made it known he was contemplating retirement since the beginning of the offseason but prolonged his decision until the summer.
Knowing that Waller was seriously contemplating walking away, the Giants made plans to add depth to the position via free agency and the draft.
Waller's 2023 season was riddled with injury, as he missed five games. However, he was the statistical leader among the other tight ends on the roster, catching 52 passes for 552 yards and one touchdown.
Daniel Bellinger, who had a more prominent role during his rookie season, saw fewer pass targets due to Waller's presence. Lawrence Cager was the third tight end on last year's roster, appearing in 11 games and only catching four passes.
The Giants drafted Theo Johnson in the fourth round and signed veterans Chris Manhertz and Jack Stoll in free agency. Under new tight ends coach Tim Kelly, this unit hopes to become a strength in the offense.
Rostered Players
Daniel Bellinger: After his offensive snap count dipped from 72 percent to 62 percent in 2023, Bellinger is expected to retain his role as TE1. He doesn't fill up the stat sheet, but the Giants were a better team with Bellinger on the field than not. He's become a reliable target for quarterback Daniel Jones, averaging an 87.3 percent catch rate over his first two years.
Theo Johnson: As noted, the Giants didn’t wait until the last minute to reinforce the depth at the tight end position, while Waller took his time to think his future through. New York added Johnson in the fourth round this year. His athleticism was displayed at Penn State last season, catching 34 passes for 341 yards and seven touchdowns. It won't be surprising to see Johnson involved in the offense early on.
Lawrence Cager: A waiver wire claim in 2022, the Giants seem to like Cager's athleticism enough to keep him around. In 17 total games as a Giant, Cager, a converted wide receiver, has 17 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns as the team's third tight end.
Chris Manhertz: The Bronx native is entering his ninth season, making a living from his blocking ability. Manhertz has just 26 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns in his career, so he probably won't be utilized much in the passing game. The Giants emphasized adding tight ends with blocking value, which is where Manhertz comes in. He'll likely be fighting for a roster spot with Jack Stoll.
Jack Stoll: The former Eagle is entering his fourth season in the league, primarily as a blocking tight end. Stoll doesn't offer much in the receiving game either, catching 20 passes for 183 yards over three years.
Tyree Jackson: Once in the NFL, the former college quarterback switched positions to tight end. Jackson has been on the Giants practice squad for a little while now, hoping to crack the roster. He did suffer an undisclosed injury during the OTAs, so we’ll see if he’s ready to go for camp.
Biggest Unanswered Question
Can the Giants replace Darren Waller's production?
While his only season with the team was underwhelming, it shouldn't be forgotten that Waller, at one point during the season, led tight ends in receiving yards. Waller also had 74 targets last season, third on the team only to receivers Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson.
While most of those targets will likely go to rookie wideout Malik Nabers, there will be times when tight ends will be relied upon. This is where Bellinger and Johnson come in, who will likely see the field together when the Giants run 12-personnel.
Bellinger had 63 targets over two seasons, 31.5 on average per season. Johnson's expected to have a large role as a rookie in the passing game. Can Bellinger and Johnson combine for the 552 yards Waller put up last season? This also doesn't include Cager, who rotates in occasionally.
Training Camp Battle to Watch
Chris Manhertz vs Jack Stoll as the team's primary blocking tight end.
The Giants were keen on adding a blocking specialist at the tight end position, with the battle coming down to Manhertz and Stoll.
They'll have to wait and see how both perform during training camp and the preseason, but it comes down to experience or youth. Manhertz has 120 career games, but Stoll is six years younger. Obviously, the better player will win, but it's important to factor in this role's importance.
Camp Position Grade: C
The Giants' tight end group isn't bad, but they're not a current top unit, either. This will be Bellinger's third season in the offense. He has been a solid receiving option when on the field, but last year, his blocking seemed to fall off a bit.
Johnson has yet to play a snap, and Cager has been a rotational piece thus far. Manhertz and Stoll will battle for a critical role on offense, acting as a sixth offensive lineman. The unit is unproven, but there's potential.
Early 53-Man Roster Predictions
Starters: Daniel Bellinger, Theo Johnson
Backups: Lawrence Cager, Chris Manhertz
Practice Squad: Jack Stoll
Cut: Tyree Jackson
Both Bellinger and Johnson should see the field a lot this season, and Cager, who was lauded by head coach Brian Daboll for the improvements he made during the spring, will likely be used for spot duty.
If the Giants keep a fourth tight end, Manhertz likely wins that battle due to his blocking prowess.
