PFF Makes Wild and Unrealistic Trade Suggestion for NY Giants
The New York Giants' offense finally appears to be humming now that rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is under center.
And yet, in a list of proposed trades, Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus has included a key member of the Giants' offense as a potential trade candidate—a move that makes zero sense.
That candidate is right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who, next to Andrew Thomas, has been one of the steadiest Giants offensive linemen this season, but who is in the final year of his contract.
“Eluemunor has quietly developed into a solid pass-protecting right tackle. Through Week 6, he’s notched a 71.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grade in each of his two seasons with the Giants, allowing just six sacks on 760 opportunities.
"He also brings experience playing left tackle and right guard, all of which would make him coveted.
“The Giants may not want to detract from Dart’s development by removing his starting right tackle — but if the framework is there for a deal for the soon-to-be free agent, it could be too tempting to turn down,” Locker concluded.
One trade scenario you can cross off the list
While the 30-year-old’s versatility and high level of play might make him an attractive trade candidate, trading him right now simply doesn’t make sense for the Giants.
New York is desperate to keep Jaxson Dart healthy, which makes the Giants thrilled that starting left tackle Andrew Thomas is looking back to top form again.
Why detract from a solid performing offensive line by suddenly moving out Eluemunor, even if he’s on an expiring contract?
Yes, the Giants have Marcus Mbow waiting in the wings, but Mbow and James Hudson III are the swing tackles at the moment, with the rookie having moved ahead of Hudson. To create a hole at a key (and hard to fill) position on the offensive line simply doesn’t make any sense.
Eluemunor is exactly the kind of veteran tackle that New York wants to have around while Dart is developing into a star.
At the end of the day, the Giants have something special in the tackle duo of Eluemunor and Thomas. Breaking that up would be hard to defend from a team management standpoint.
The Giants are desperate for wins right now. It simply doesn’t make sense for the Giants to trade present value for future value by the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 4.
