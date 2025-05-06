Three Giants Draft Picks Land in ESPN's Top 100
Many believe the New York Giants had their best NFL Draft in two decades. Whether or not that is true remains to be seen, but its importance cannot be overstated.
The 2025 class must emerge as an overall success. Otherwise, the current regime is in serious trouble, and the franchise is headed for more dark days. The incoming rookies are inspiring tons of confidence, however, as they get set to aid in the Giants' ongoing restoration project.
ESPN's Matt Miller recognized three New York players when constructing his list of the top 100 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
His criteria, which goes beyond just ranking the best prospects, consisted of "value (where a player was drafted vs. where he was ranked predraft), scheme fit, how the selection addressed a need, what the prospect brings on the field and whether additional assets were gained or lost in draft-day trades to acquire him."
Miller ranked pass-rusher Abdul Carter at No. 8, quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 36, and right tackle Marcus Mbow at No. 85. All three rookies can potentially serve vital roles on this team in the long term.
Abdul Carter could be the top player in his class
Although analysts and fans considered all scenarios, the former Penn State star was the logical choice to land on the Giants at the No. 3 overall selection.
Carter bursts off the edge with striking explosiveness, boasting a profusion of natural talent. Miller loves his ability and thinks New York is the perfect place to grow and develop.
"Having my top-ranked player 'fall' to No. 3 actually represents great value, but Carter is also a great fit in a Giants defense that has established stars in defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II and edge rusher Brian Burns," Miller said.
"Carter doesn't have to carry the defense right away and can be used the way the Cowboys used Micah Parsons as a rookie. He'll play some linebacker, rush the passer, and be a defensive chess piece."
The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year's versatility is what could ultimately define his impact. His obvious appeal lies in the stellar 22.6 pass-rush win rate and 12 sacks he posted last season, but Carter could also help New York clog rushing lanes. Pro Football Focus gave him a respectable 78.2 run defense grade.
Although the 21-year-old is still searching for a number to wear on the Giants, he is positioned well to evolve into a true defensive cornerstone at the NFL level.
The organization's other 2025 first-round pick is much more of a wild card, at least on paper, but he is also in a good situation.
Giants put their faith in another Ole Miss QB
While some analysts and pundits thought that general manager Joe Schoen reached for Jaxson Dart by trading the No. 34 overall selection and two third-rounders to the Houston Texans, Miller applauds the Big Blue brass for moving up to No. 25 to get their guy.
When a team believes it has a possible franchise quarterback, it makes sense to take him in the first round and acquire the fifth-year option in his rookie contract. Schoen did exactly that, appointing the First-Team All-SEC selection as the future starting signal-caller.
With arm strength, accuracy, mobility, and experience, Dart has much to offer head coach Brian Daboll and the Giants. He helped the Ole Miss Rebels earn consecutive 10-win campaigns for the first time in 64 years.
Despite his accolades and impressive numbers, including 11,970 passing yards, 81 passing touchdowns, and 1,541 rushing yards during his college career, the 21-year-old has plenty to learn about playing quarterback in the NFL.
If he can transition from RPO-heavy Ole Miss to the Giants' more flexible system, Jaxson Dart could become an effective starting QB for New York.
He has the luxury of sitting behind veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to begin his career, a positive that surely contributed to his No. 36 ranking on ESPN's list.
The Giants jumped up to grab Dart, but on Day 3, they watched another prospect fall right into their laps.
Marcus Mbow provides the O-Line depth this team has been lacking
The former Purdue offensive lineman rounds out the trio of Giants rookies in the top-100 rankings, bringing him athleticism and upside that is typically unattainable at pick No. 154.
"Mbow was a value win, as the Giants selected him in Round 5 even though he had a third-round grade as a developmental prospect," Miller writes. "Mbow could even be the team's long-term answer at right tackle."
He should specifically benefit New York's rushing attack, as illustrated by the 78.7 run-block grade he tallied with the Boilermakers in 2024.
The 22-year-old logged 658 snaps at right tackle last season, but he also has experience playing on the interior O-Line. While it is unclear where he will play for the Giants, Mbow should carry crucial responsibilities.
Injuries decimated an initially capable wall of protection last year, so his arrival is especially important. Joe Schoen is now properly preparing for the worst-case scenario, giving the team a much better chance at decisively improving in the trenches, at long last.
If Abdul Carter, Jaxson Dart, and Marcus Mbow all provide the contributions Miller anticipates, this Giants draft class will be on its way to leaving its mark in the history books. The real work begins now.
