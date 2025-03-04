Giants Named as Ideal Landing Spot for this Top Draft Prospect
The New York Giants enter the 2025 NFL Draft with the third overall pick, putting them in position to land top-tier talent. While much of the speculation has centered around whether they will select a quarterback, an alternative option could provide just as much impact—Colorado star Travis Hunter.
Hunter is, in fact, , as made by Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports. As one of the most dynamic two-way players in college football history, Hunter can potentially transform the Giants' roster, addressing multiple areas of need in one pick.
Hunter’s ball-hawking skills make him a perfect fit for a Giants defense that has struggled to contain receivers in the NFC East. His ability to shadow No. 1 receivers would immediately elevate the defense and complement the team’s existing pass rush. Hunter fills a significant need with Adoree' Jackson’s contract expiring and the secondary lacking a proper shutdown corner.
Hunter ranks among the nation's top college cornerbacks and receivers. In the 2024 season, Pro Football Focus gave him a 90.3 coverage grade, with an 83.0 grade in man coverage and 86.9 in zone coverage.
He also tallied 35 tackles, 11 passes defended, one forced fumble, and four interceptions on defense for the Buffaloes in 2024.
Offensively, the Heisman winner recorded 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns during his final college season.
A player of his caliber would be a game-changer for the Giants, potentially becoming the cornerstone of their defense and providing an elite receiving threat.
Paired with standout rookie Malik Nabers, he could help transform the offense into one of the league’s most dynamic units while also being an explosive and physical threat on defense.
The Giants’ decision to draft Hunter hinges on their quarterback performance. They currently hold the third overall pick, typically used on a top quarterback prospect.
However, not everyone seems convinced the Giants will draft a quarterback in the first round. Some analysts speculate as to whether the Giants will go with the best available quarterback in the first round and look to add a quarterback later in the draft while instead focusing their efforts on signing a veteran.
By securing a solid veteran quarterback before the draft, the Giants would have the flexibility to use their premium picks on a position of greater need.
In addition to cornerback, other areas requiring improvement include the offensive line and secondary. However, passing up on a defensive playmaker of his caliber would be difficult with Hunter on the board.
Hunter's ability to contribute on both defense and special teams makes him even more valuable—especially when the Giants need both positions that Hunter fills. He has drawn comparisons to some of the league’s best cornerbacks, with his speed, instincts, and ball skills standing out in coverage.
The Giants’ draft strategy remains fluid, but their quarterback decision will heavily influence their options. If they lock in a veteran quarterback before draft night, Hunter could be a realistic—and very optimistic—target at No. 3 overall.