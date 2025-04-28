The Impact of Cowboys' Draft Picks on Upcoming Matchups with Giants
The New York Giants seized much of the spotlight during the 2025 NFL Draft, collecting heaping piles of praise from media outlets and fans alike after adding a high-ceiling playmaker, a possible franchise quarterback, and plenty of depth on both sides of the ball.
If the incoming talent performs up to expectations, the team is positioned to rise in the NFC over the next few years. However, staying under the radar can still have a successful draft.
The Dallas Cowboys, a franchise that loves to make a big splash when possible, made lower-key yet impactful selections across the three-day event. If healthy, they could be more dangerous than people realize.
The Cowboys have dominated the Giants for the last half-decade, so additional firepower could cause more problems. Even a revamped Big Blue cannot afford to take them lightly.
Let's examine the new batch of Dallas rookies more closely and try to determine just how formidable this squad will be in the immediate future.
Tyler Booker, OL
Like the Giants, the Cowboys have a rich history of strong play in the trenches. Dallas used the No. 12 overall pick to invest in its offensive line, selecting All-American left guard Tyler Booker out of Alabama.
A school of thought advises against choosing an interior lineman so high in the draft, but this player was one of the most reliable performers in the sport last season. Booker allowed zero sacks, three hits, and seven hurries in 778 offensive snaps, earning an 86.5 pass-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus.
The 21-year-old boasts impressive size at 6-foot-5, 321 pounds, has 34 1/2-inch arms, and operates with heavy hands. He has the physical tools and Crimson Tide tutelage to develop into one of his position's best NFL pass protectors.
But where exactly will he play? Booker is expected to move to right guard as a replacement for the retired Zack Martin. Ourlads.com thinks the same, as evidenced by its Dallas depth chart. Regardless of which side he mans, the two-time First-Team All-SEC selection should make his presence known.
Fortunately for the Giants, they have the pass-rushing personnel to give the young man all he can handle on the O-Line. Even with a 2.7 pressure rate allowed at Alabama, Booker could receive a "welcome to the NFL moment" when colliding with New York's defensive line.
The Giants recorded 45 sacks last season (tied for eighth in the NFL), which could improve with the draft additions of edge rusher Abdul Carter and defensive tackle Darius Alexander. Carter posted a stellar 22.6 pass-rush win rate for Penn State in 2024, while Brian Burns led New York with 61 total pressures.
What will be interesting to track is how Tyler Booker carries himself as a run-blocker. He posted a pedestrian 63.9 grade in such situations, but it is unclear if the Giants can exploit that weakness. They allowed more than 136 rushing yards per game last season. Alexander's presence should be instrumental in helping the team mitigate that issue.
So, considering all the evidence, the Cowboys will definitely present a sturdier O-Line on Sundays following Booker's arrival. His leadership should also play well in the locker room and the field.
However, New York's pass-rushing attack, which was already capable, could reach elite levels next season. And if it does, it should be able to puncture holes in the Cowboys' wall of protection.
Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge rusher
While some NFL fans will accuse Dallas of reaching for Tyler Booker at No. 12, the front office might have gotten one of the biggest Day 2 steals with the No. 44 pick. Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku was underwhelmed in his junior year but was an absolute game-wrecker in 2024.
He tallied 16.5 sacks, which were second in the FBS only to Marshall's Mike Green, while also recording 21 tackles for loss, 37 solo tackles, and three forced fumbles. The All-American compensates for a more petite defensive end frame-- 6-foot-2, 248 pounds-- with 34-inch arms and eye-catching agility.
A 6.94 time in the 3-cone drill at the NFL Scouting Combine illustrates Ezeiruaku's quickness. He has the motor skills and productivity to cause problems on the line, including those against a Giants unit that has struggled to stay healthy and consistent.
Dallas is also getting an experienced contributor who played 47 games for the Eagles. It gets better, well, for Cowboys fans, at least. The ACC Defensive Player of the Year will not turn 22 until September. Is he just coming into his own?
Or, was last season an outlier, and Donovan Ezeiruaku will merely be a solid contributor instead of an undeniable difference-maker?
Either way, Jerry Jones and the company have a player who can occupy a key role for some time. He is not expected to start immediately, but with an impressive training camp and preseason, he could quickly demand a sizable workload.
According to PFF, Donovan Ezeiruaku earned a terrific 90.5 pass-rush grade and notched an 18.2 pass-rush win rate. He was more than just a quarterback chaser; however, he posted a respectable 10.1 run-stop rate and 83.6 run-defense grade last year. Translation: The Giants could face some issues.
According to Pro Football Network, New York's offensive line ranked 28th in pressure rate allowed during the 2024-25 season, but the unit showed promise when healthy.
Considering the team is bringing back all its starters, injuries should be the biggest factor in assessing how the Giants will combat the modified Cowboys' pass rush.
Shavon Revel Jr., CB
Jones and the front office temporarily veered away from the trenches heading into the third round, deciding to direct their attention to a secondary that surrendered the 17th-most passing yards per game, 218.1, and was susceptible to big plays.
Newcomer Shavon Revel Jr. hopes to rejuvenate the cornerback room after coming off the draft board at No. 76. The 6-foot-2 East Carolina standout possesses a noteworthy blend of size and speed, making him a potentially valuable press corner for Dallas.
Former All-Pros DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs have battled injuries over the last few years, so depth is critical. Unfortunately, Revel suffered a torn ACL three games into his final season with the Pirates. He still left an imprint on the field in 2024.
Revel snared two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six. Given all the question marks hovering above this position group, it is hard to predict where exactly he will fall on the depth chart.
However, with 32-plus-inch arms and visible talent, the 24-year-old can secure a sizable role in his rookie season.
What does that mean for Big Blue? If Revel can regain his pre-injury speed, which is always a gamble when talking about the knee, he could limit New York's aerial attack. The Winston-Salem, North Carolina native accumulated an 85.4 coverage grade and had an average target depth of 18.0.
Revel has the experience and ability to challenge Giants receivers downfield. Last season, the squad produced a meager 11.1 explosive pass play percentage (gains of 15-plus yards), ranking 28th in the NFL, per Andrew Shaver of Pro Football Focus.
Russell Wilson is expected to boost that number and better utilize the strengths of No. 1 wide receiver Malik Nabers and complementary pass-catcher Darius Slayton. However, he is still a wild card at this time. Hopefully, there will be more clarity on a potential Shavon Revel Jr.-Giants WR matchup before too long.
Jaydon Blue, RB
Finally, on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cowboys addressed their thin backfield. With free-agent signing Javonte Williams as their power running back, they prioritized speed in the fifth round.
Dallas scooped up Texas' Jaydon Blue with the No. 149 overall selection. He is the type of playmaker they sorely need behind receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Blue racked up 1,098 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns in his first and only season as the No. 1 RB. He then ran a 4.38 at the Combine, the second-fastest 40-yard dash time at his position.
Although the 5-foot-9 Blue lacks the size and strength to be an every-down back, he could offer head coach Brian Schottenheimer the explosive threat they lost when Tony Pollard joined the Tennessee Titans last offseason. The Giants better be ready.
Blue could be poised to give the D-Line fits if this were last year. After all, New York allowed more than 1,000 yards after missed tackles and gave up the sixth-most rushing yards in the league.
Though, following general manager Joe Schoen's efforts to beef up the interior, the Giants should be more equipped to handle a burner like Blue. Rookie defensive tackle Darius Alexander will be tasked with helping Dexter Lawrence contain opposing rushers. He posted an elite 90.3-run defense grade.
So, while Jaydon Blue does add versatility, he will have to work hard to get into the second level against this bolstered New York front seven.
Shemar James, LB
Naturally, it became harder to obtain value as the draft progressed to the latter stages of Day 3. Even so, the Cowboys tried to add linebacker and special teams depth at No. 152.
Florida's Shemar James comes with three years of SEC experience, totaling five sacks, 75 solo tackles, and 12 tackles for loss during that span. The production leaves plenty to be desired.
Despite being solid against the run and pass, his overall PFF grade was 59.6. A 17.3 missed tackle rate also raises alarms.
James' athleticism should allow him to earn snaps, but he does not figure to carry considerable responsibilities on the Dallas defense next season. Ourlads.com expects him to be third on the depth chart.
Ajani Cornelius, OL
The Cowboys' offensive line finished last season ranked No. 25 on PFF's rankings, two spots below the Giants. Their identity had been changing for the worse, so management is attempting to turn back the clock.
Five rounds after taking Tyler Booker, the team drafted a tackle. Ajani Cornelius (No. 204) looks like an NFL lineman, coming in at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds with 33 1/2-inch arms and the perseverance and experience needed to succeed.
The Harlem, New York native was a zero-star recruit. He made a name for himself at Rhode Island and then transferred to Oregon. He started 14 games at right tackle for a program ranked No. 1 in the country entering the College Football Playoff.
Cornelius was a reliable blocker during his two-year tenure with the Ducks, allowing just three sacks in over 1,000 pass-blocking snaps. Quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel each thrived behind their protection and enjoyed third-place Heisman campaigns. This could be a sneaky selection.
As mentioned before, though, with Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, Dexter Lawrence, and Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Giants are deep enough to consistently press the Cowboys' rapidly improving O-line.
Jay Toia, DT
This defensive line has undergone quite the transformation this offseason. Four-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence left and threw shade on his way out while Chauncey Golston headed to the Meadowlands. Reinforcements are required.
UCLA defensive tackle and seventh-round draft pick Jay Toia aims to lend a hand in that department. Although his pass-rush win rate and run-stop rate output are fairly low, the 6-foot-2, 342-pounder still received a 70.0 run defense grade to go along with the one sack and 15 solo tackles he recorded in 2024.
He gives Dallas depth at nose tackle and special teams but is unlikely to carry significant duties. If he does take a decent amount of reps on the D-Line, the New York running backs boast the collective skills to feast.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. averaged 4.4 yards per carry, while rookie Cam Skattebo had 1,202 yards after contact and forced 103 missed tackles at Arizona State last season. The Cowboys should be on high alert.
However, they are trying to build their own formidable backfield.
Phil Mafah, RB
Brian Schottenheimer will want multiple guys who can carry the ball for him. The No. 239 pick, former Clemson powerhouse Phil Mafah, will have a chance to secure a role in short-yardage situations for Dallas.
He eclipsed 1,100 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last year, helping the Tigers advance to the College Football Playoff. He could be a nice change-of-pace back alongside Jaydon Blue in the coming years, though it might be tough for him to make the NFL roster with veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in the mix.
The Giants should be prepared regardless.
Tommy Akingbesote, DT
The Dallas brass ended their night by taking Maryland DT Tommy Akingbesote at No. 247. He registered one sack, five tackles for loss, 16 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and one recovery in 548 defensive snaps in his senior season.
He produced for the Terrapins against the pass and run, tallying a 72.6 overall grade. Ourlads.com lists him as No. 3 on the depth chart, but the Cowboys could see what he is made of against a New York run defense that faltered in 2024-25. Times have changed, though.
There are intriguing matchups galore from the NFL Draft, but the Giants increased their offensive and defensive arsenals. After what feels like an eternity of being Dallas' punching bag, they could be set to regain the upper hand in this longstanding rivalry.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.