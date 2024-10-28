New York Giants vs Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch for Free, Listen, Odds, & More
The New York Giants face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, a game coming after a deflating loss at home to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants, who are now 2-5 and last place in the NFC East, are in jeopardy of the season being over once again before the midway point.
Last week, the Giants faced an Eagles team that hadn't displayed the same dominance from 2022 and the early portion of 2023. It was the Giants' third divisional game of the season and one they desperately needed to win given they were already 0-2 in division games.
Unfortunately, the Giants’ struggles at home continued, as the offense put up just three measly points en route to a 25-point loss. The offensive line as a whole had their worst outing of the season, allowing eight sacks and 11 hits.
Quarterback Daniel Jones also struggled, failing to push the ball downfield and hitting open receivers. It was another uneventful outing for the offense, who is now barely averaging 14 points per game.
They now head to Pittsburgh for another primetime matchup. The Giants are 1-14 in primetime games with Jones under center, an unimaginable record over his six-year career. The Steelers pose one of the best front sevens in the league, led by T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward. Their defense is allowing just 14.4 points per game, which is second lowest in the NFL.
Their offense lacked explosiveness with Justin Fields under center, but Russell Wilson is now running the show. Wilson, who visited the Giants as a free agent during the offseason, threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win against the New York Jets.
The Giants are in danger of starting 2-6 for the fourth time in six seasons. With the way the offense has been playing over the last few weeks, it's hard to see them win any more games, no matter how well the defense holds.
Keep it here for all ofNew York Giants On SI’scoverage throughout the game.
New York Giants (2-5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2
- Date/Time: Monday, October 28, 2024 at 8:15pm ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
- Regular Season History: This will be the 79th meeting between both franchises, with the Giants leading the series 44-31-3. The Steelers have won the last three matchups in 2012, 2016 and 2020. The Giants' last victory came during the 2008 season, 21-14.
- TV: ESPN/ABC (Joe Buck, Play-by-Play. Troy Aikman, Analyst. Lisa Salters, Sideline).
- Radio: 1130AM Bloomburg Radio (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline).
- Referee: Scott Novak
- Odds (via FanDuel): Spread: Giants +6.5 , Steelers -6.5 || Money Line: Giants +235, Steelers -290 || Over/Under: Giants O 36.5, Steelers U 36.5
Pregame Reading
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.