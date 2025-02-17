Antonio Gates Offers Advice to Retired Giants QB Eli Manning Following HOF Snub
The New York Giants and their fans needed a reason to celebrate after a bleak 2024-25 season, and there was hope that Eli Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement could be that reason.
However, the franchise legend didn’t even make the top 10 finalists after being part of the initial 15 considered by the voting committee and will not be headed to Canton, Ohio, this year.
While the two-time Super Bowl champion and Giants' all-time passing yards and touchdowns leader waits for another shot at the Hall of Fame and who seemed to be at peace with the decision, he can, if so chooses, chew on some words of wisdom offered by former Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, who was voted to the Class of 2025.
"As competitors, we always want to win in anything we do, and at the end of the day, you can control what you can control," said Gate, according to TMZ Sports.
"I've been there... To me, going into this year, it was all about just still being the best version of me. It's an ongoing process. That's how we got to this point, you don't got time to worry about things you can't control. Time is everything, and God."
That is good advice for anyone to follow, but Manning could gain peace of mind by heeding Gates' counsel. Fans and pundits will continue to debate No. 10's HOF candidacy, but all he can do is trust the unique body of work he built in his 16-year career.
Eli Manning led arguably the most thrilling era of Giants football ever
Manning accomplished something no one else can ever do: beat the greatest quarterback in NFL history in two Super Bowls. The Giants dethroned Tom Brady and the undefeated New England Patriots in 2007, courtesy of Manning's evasiveness and David Tyree's miraculous helmet catch.
Four years later, Manning threw a beautiful 38-yard pass along the sidelines to Mario Manningham on the game-winning drive.
The Ole Miss alum won Super Bowl MVP honors on both occasions and earned an 8-4 record in the playoffs. He threw for 57,023 yards and 366 touchdowns, ranking 11th all-time in each category. A pedestrian 60.3 completion percentage, 117-117 regular season record, and lack of All-Pro selections is largely why Eli Manning is not going into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.
He has plenty of things to keep him busy, though. Just turn on the television, and you will probably spot him within 15 minutes. The New York Giants legend will likely not have time to dwell on the voting results. As Antonio Gates said, it's out of Manning's hands; his job is done.
But if things shake out as many expect, whether next year or five years from now, Manning will be fitted for his gold jacket.