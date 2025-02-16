Giants Only Team to Have This Very Early, Discouraging 2025 Season Projection
The 2025 NFL season is a long way from starting as the roster-rebuilding portion of the offseason has yet to commence.
But according to a new set of projections from Pro Football Network's research and insights service, as far as the New York Giants are concerned, they might as well not even show up to play games.
PFN, using its NFL Playoff Predictor tool, conducted a win probability study for all 32 NFL teams against their 2025 opponents, running the projections 10,000 times to obtain a large enough sample size.
Their results showed that the Giants were the only team to come up in these projections as having zero games with a 50% or greater probability of winning.
Interesting, but unlikely. For one, PFN’s projection doesn’t consider factors like personnel changes, injuries, exact scheduling (they based it only on the 2025 opponents, which was finalized at the end of the 2024 season), and other factors. So, such a projection is, in all honesty, an exercise in futility until these other factors start to fall into place.
That said, this is yet another example of how down people are on the Giants following their franchise-worst 3-14 record from 2024, in which the franchise appears to be going backward instead of showing the kind of progress team ownership is craving.
Still, that lack of progress didn’t stop ownership from buying into the plan presented by general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, a plan that neither man made public in their respective year-end media sessions but one that should begin to unfold over the next several weeks once free agency and the draft start rolling around.
That plan is certain to include addressing the team’s biggest roster holes, including quarterback, cornerback, and interior defensive line depth. The quarterback spot, in particular, should be of interest.
This year’s class isn’t as deep as last year’s, and there is a growing sentiment that the 2026 class might offer more options to quarterback-needy teams.
But with the pressure on Schoen and Daboll to justify the grace period they’ve each been given, are they willing to wait and just roll with a veteran, or will they dip into this year’s class by snagging one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders off the board either via a trade up to No. 1 with the Titans or by waiting to see if one or both are there at No. 3?
Stay tuned.