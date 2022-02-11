Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Team(s)
New York Giants

Giants Confirm Several Coaching Staff Hires

New York announces the new additions to head coach Brian Daboll's staff.

The Giants have begun confirming reports about their assistant coaching staff under new head coach Brian Daboll.

In addition to confirming their three new coordinators as being Mike Kafka (offense), Don "Wink" Martindale (defense), and Thomas McGaughey (special teams), the Giants confirmed the following hirings:

The Giants also revealed they hired DeAndre Smith to be their running backs coach.

Young, who becomes the first woman in the organization to be directly involved in the coaching side of the house, will be involved in every aspect of football operations, including coordinating/organizing practice and game-day operations.

"She'll have her hands all over the organization in terms of the coaching side," Daboll said in a tam-issued statement. "She's with me every step of the way. She's a rock star, really, and I feel very fortunate that I get to work with her each day because she provides just a tremendous amount of support and value to everyone, but myself the most, I would say. She's smart, there's not a job she can't do and a job she won't do. That's her mindset. Very humble, egoless, but driven, smart. I just think she's the best."

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The front of the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, the East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters of the New York Giants.
Play
News

Giants Confirm Several Coaching Staff Hires

New York announces the new additions to head coach Brian Daboll's staff.

2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants long snapper Casey Kreiter (58) talks with Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (25) during the game at SoFi Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: LS Casey Kreiter

Of all the Giants on last year's team, the one whose name you didn't hear much if at all was long snapper Casey Kreiter. And that's a good thing for the pending UFA-to-be's chances to return.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Jan 6, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale during an AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium. The Chargers defeated the Ravens 23-17.
Play
Film Room

What We Might Expect from Don "Wink" Martindale's Defense?

Aggressiveness. Pressure. Trickery. It's all part of what new defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale likes to run in his defensive schemes.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Smith has 22 years of experience at the college level, including the last three at Texas Tech. He has mentored four All-Americans and has had ten running backs rush for at least 1,000 yards, namely Mikel LeShoure at Illinois and Michael Turner and Garrett Wolfe at Northern Illinois.

Smith began his coaching career in 1999 at Indiana State as the Offensive Coordinator (Quarterbacks) coach. Smith, who has never coached in the NFL until now, was also part of the staffs at Purdue, Syracuse, New Mexico, Illinois, UNLV, and Miami (Ohio).

"They're all intelligent, dependable, good character, team-first people who are experts in their subject matter, can teach well and explain the details of their positions," Daboll said of his new staff.

The Giants did not confirm the retention of defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson, who is still scheduled to be a part of the staff. 

They also didn't announce who their new linebackers coach would be despite there being a report Thursday that John Egorugwu had been hired for the job, or if they've hired assistants on special teams or quality control coaches.

Join the Giants Country Community

The front of the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, the East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters of the New York Giants.
News

Giants Confirm Several Coaching Staff Hires

2 minutes ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants long snapper Casey Kreiter (58) talks with Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (25) during the game at SoFi Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: LS Casey Kreiter

2 hours ago
Jan 6, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale during an AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium. The Chargers defeated the Ravens 23-17.
Film Room

What We Might Expect from Don "Wink" Martindale's Defense?

4 hours ago
Dare Rosenthal, OT, Kentucky
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Dare Rosenthal, Kentucky

6 hours ago
From left linebackers coach John Egorugwu, defensive ends coach Jovan Haye, and head coach Clark Lea celebrate as their defense stops Tennessee on a fourth down near the end zone in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
News

Giants Add Former Vanderbilt LB Coach John Egorugwu to Staff (Report)

19 hours ago
Mike Groh, wide receivers coach, during the day's Colts camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
News

Giants Hire Mike Groh as Receivers Coach (Report)

21 hours ago
Nov 12, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) and wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) react in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
News

Eli Manning Happy Odell Beckham Jr Has Found Success with Rams

23 hours ago
Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive line coach Andre Patterson against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoff football game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
News

Former Vikings Assistant Coach Andre Patterson to Be Next Giants' Defensive Line Coach (Report)

Feb 10, 2022