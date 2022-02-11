Giants Confirm Several Coaching Staff Hires

The Giants have begun confirming reports about their assistant coaching staff under new head coach Brian Daboll.

In addition to confirming their three new coordinators as being Mike Kafka (offense), Don "Wink" Martindale (defense), and Thomas McGaughey (special teams), the Giants confirmed the following hirings:

The Giants also revealed they hired DeAndre Smith to be their running backs coach.

Young, who becomes the first woman in the organization to be directly involved in the coaching side of the house, will be involved in every aspect of football operations, including coordinating/organizing practice and game-day operations.

"She'll have her hands all over the organization in terms of the coaching side," Daboll said in a tam-issued statement. "She's with me every step of the way. She's a rock star, really, and I feel very fortunate that I get to work with her each day because she provides just a tremendous amount of support and value to everyone, but myself the most, I would say. She's smart, there's not a job she can't do and a job she won't do. That's her mindset. Very humble, egoless, but driven, smart. I just think she's the best."

Smith has 22 years of experience at the college level, including the last three at Texas Tech. He has mentored four All-Americans and has had ten running backs rush for at least 1,000 yards, namely Mikel LeShoure at Illinois and Michael Turner and Garrett Wolfe at Northern Illinois.

Smith began his coaching career in 1999 at Indiana State as the Offensive Coordinator (Quarterbacks) coach. Smith, who has never coached in the NFL until now, was also part of the staffs at Purdue, Syracuse, New Mexico, Illinois, UNLV, and Miami (Ohio).

"They're all intelligent, dependable, good character, team-first people who are experts in their subject matter, can teach well and explain the details of their positions," Daboll said of his new staff.

The Giants did not confirm the retention of defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson, who is still scheduled to be a part of the staff.

They also didn't announce who their new linebackers coach would be despite there being a report Thursday that John Egorugwu had been hired for the job, or if they've hired assistants on special teams or quality control coaches.

