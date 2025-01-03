Giants Week 18 Injury Report: Another Change Very Likely On the Offensive Line
New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal missed his third straight practice this week with rib and hip injuries and is among three other Giants–center John Michael Schmitz (ankle) and inside linebacker Micah McFadden (neck)--who “potentially” won’t play in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Eagles, head coach Brian Daboll said Friday.
A fourth player, defensive tackle Armon Watts, whom Daboll confirmed underwent knee surgery earlier this week, is expected to land on IR before Saturday’s 4 p.m. roster deadline.
As usual, Daboll wouldn’t confirm if that would be the case or if any of the other players not expected to play Sunday would be placed on IR to allow for the team to add more guys from their practice squad, which they’re expected to do after the season ends as part of the usual start of the offseason in which teams begin signing guys to reserve/futures contracts as they build up to a 90-man training camp roster.
With Neal unlikely to play, Daboll said either Chris Hubbard or Tyre Phillips will get the start at right tackle.
When asked why Joshua Ezeudu didn’t appear in the conversation, Daboll said, “Because we have Hubbard and Tyre to play there.”
In other Giants injury news, receiver Malik Nabers, who popped up on the injury report on Thursday with a toe issue he also had last week, should be okay, according to Daboll.
Chec back later for the full injury reports.
Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Cory Durden
DT
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Full
--
Evan Neal
OT
Rib/Hip
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
John Michael Schmitz
C
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Greg Stroman
CB
Shoulder/Shin
Limited
Limited
Limited
OUT
Micah McFadden
LB
Neck
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Armon Watts
DL
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
IR
Dee Williams
CB
Toe
Limited
Full
Full
--
Ty Summers
LB
Neck
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Brian Burns
OLB
Illness
Limited
Limited
Full
--
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Full
--
Jake Kubas
OL
Shin
Full
Limited
Full
--
Kayvon Thibodeaux
OLB
Toe
Full
Full
Full
--
Malik Naberts
WR
Toe
--
Limited
Limited
--
Eagles Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.*
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Saquon Barkley
RB
NIR-Rest
DNP
DNP
Mekhi Becton
OL
NIR-Rest
DNP
Limited
A.J. Brown
WR
Knee/Rest
DNP
DNP
Landon Dickerson
OL
NIR-Rest
DNP
Limited
Jalen Hurts
QB
Concussion/Left Finger
DNP
DNP
Lane Johnson
OL
NIR-Rest
DNP
Limited
Kenny Pickett
QB
Ribs
DNP
DNP
Darius Slay
CB
NIR-Rest
DNP
Limited
Devonta Smith
WR
Wrist/Rest
DNP
DNP
Josh Sweat
OLB
NIR-Rest
DNP
Limited
Zack Braun
LB
NIR-Rest
Limited
Limited
Reed Blankenship
S
NIR-Rest
Limited
Limited
Jalen Carter
DT
NIR-Rest
Limited
Limited
Cooper DeJean
CB
NIR-Rest
Limited
Limited
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
S
NIR-Rest
Limited
Limited
Cam Jurgens
C
NIR-Rest
Limited
Limited
Jordan Mailata
T
NIR-Rest
Limited
Limited
Quinyon Mitchell
CB
NIR-Rest
Limited
Limited
Will Shipley
RB
Concussion
Limited
Full
Nolan Smith
OLB
NIR-Rest
Limited
Limited
Nakobe Dean
LB
Abdomen
Full
Full
Bryce Huff
OLB
Wrist
Full
Full
Dallas Goedert
TE
Knee
Full
Full
*Eagles held a walkthrough.