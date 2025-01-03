Giants Country

Giants Week 18 Injury Report: Another Change Very Likely On the Offensive Line

Right tackle Evan Neal remains unable and is unlikely to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Eagles.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal
New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal missed his third straight practice this week with rib and hip injuries and is among three other Giants–center John Michael Schmitz (ankle) and inside linebacker Micah McFadden (neck)--who “potentially” won’t play in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Eagles, head coach Brian Daboll said Friday.

A fourth player, defensive tackle Armon Watts, whom Daboll confirmed underwent knee surgery earlier this week, is expected to land on IR before Saturday’s 4 p.m. roster deadline.

As usual, Daboll wouldn’t confirm if that would be the case or if any of the other players not expected to play Sunday would be placed on IR to allow for the team to add more guys from their practice squad, which they’re expected to do after the season ends as part of the usual start of the offseason in which teams begin signing guys to reserve/futures contracts as they build up to a 90-man training camp roster.

With Neal unlikely to play, Daboll said either Chris Hubbard or Tyre Phillips will get the start at right tackle.

When asked why Joshua Ezeudu didn’t appear in the conversation, Daboll said, “Because we have Hubbard and Tyre to play there.” 

In other Giants injury news, receiver Malik Nabers, who popped up on the injury report on Thursday with a toe issue he also had last week, should be okay, according to Daboll.

Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Cory Durden

DT

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Full

--

Evan Neal

OT

Rib/Hip

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

John Michael Schmitz

C

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Greg Stroman

CB

Shoulder/Shin

Limited

Limited

Limited

OUT

Micah McFadden

LB

Neck

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Armon Watts

DL

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

IR

Dee Williams

CB

Toe

Limited

Full

Full

--

Ty Summers

LB

Neck

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Brian Burns

OLB

Illness

Limited

Limited

Full

--

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Full

--

Jake Kubas

OL

Shin

Full

Limited

Full

--

Kayvon Thibodeaux

OLB

Toe

Full

Full

Full

--

Malik Naberts

WR

Toe

--

Limited

Limited

--

Eagles Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.*

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Saquon Barkley

RB

NIR-Rest

DNP

DNP

Mekhi Becton

OL

NIR-Rest

DNP

Limited

A.J. Brown

WR

Knee/Rest

DNP

DNP

Landon Dickerson

OL

NIR-Rest

DNP

Limited

Jalen Hurts

QB

Concussion/Left Finger

DNP

DNP

Lane Johnson

OL

NIR-Rest

DNP

Limited

Kenny Pickett

QB

Ribs

DNP

DNP

Darius Slay

CB

NIR-Rest

DNP

Limited

Devonta Smith

WR

Wrist/Rest

DNP

DNP

Josh Sweat

OLB

NIR-Rest

DNP

Limited

Zack Braun

LB

NIR-Rest

Limited

Limited

Reed Blankenship

S

NIR-Rest

Limited

Limited

Jalen Carter

DT

NIR-Rest

Limited

Limited

Cooper DeJean

CB

NIR-Rest

Limited

Limited

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

S

NIR-Rest

Limited

Limited

Cam Jurgens

C

NIR-Rest

Limited

Limited

Jordan Mailata

T

NIR-Rest

Limited

Limited

Quinyon Mitchell

CB

NIR-Rest

Limited

Limited

Will Shipley

RB

Concussion

Limited

Full

Nolan Smith

OLB

NIR-Rest

Limited

Limited

Nakobe Dean

LB

Abdomen

Full

Full

Bryce Huff

OLB

Wrist

Full

Full

Dallas Goedert

TE

Knee

Full

Full

*Eagles held a walkthrough.

Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

