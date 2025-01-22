Giants Country

What Jets’ Aaron Glenn Hire Potentially Means for Giants’ AHC/OC Mike Kafka

Is Giants AHC/OC Mike Kafka one step closer to landing the Saints head coaching job after Aaron Glenn withdrew to accept the Jets HC job?

Patricia Traina

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

With Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn agreeing to become the next head coach of the New York Jets, that move could potentially move New York Giants assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka one step closer to landing his first NFL head coaching job.

Kafka, like Glenn, has been linked to the vacant New Orleans Saints head coaching job. With Glenn having withdrawn from consideration from that position following his hire by the Jets, Kafka, who per multiple reports will have an in-person interview with the Saints later this week after having completed a virtual interview, now has one less competitor for the role.

The Saints are also reportedly interested in Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, who per NOLA.com, are scheduled to be among the in-person interviews the team is planning to conduct this week for their head coaching job.

The 37-year-old Kafka confirmed to Giants reporters prior to the team's regular-season finale that he is under contract to the team for 2025. If Kafka were to leave for a head coaching position, the Giants would be awarded two third-round picks, one this year and one next year, under the Rooney Rule.

If Kafka, under whose guidance the Giants scoring offense ranked 15th in 2022 and 30th in 2023 in his two seasons as play caller, returns to the Giants, there is a good chance that he could be restored as play caller if head coach Brian Daboll agrees to give up that role.

Kafka remains a hot coaching commodity despite having had the play calling taken away from him last year. The former NFL quarterback, who cut his NFL coaching teeth on Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s staff from 2017-2021, was announced as one of two head coaches for the upcoming Senior Bowl. 

Last year, Kafka was named as one of the head coaches at the annual Shrine Bowl. And although he had the play calling stripped from him, Daboll promoted Kafka to assistant head coach, a role that allowed Kafka more access into the roster building and planning that goes into building and running a football program at the NFL level.

Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine.

