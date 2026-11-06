How the Giants Plan to Slow Eagles QB Joe Milton

New York Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson will face a familiar challenge as he prepares his unit for a Week 9 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

While Philadelphia (2-6) has been reeling since placing incumbent starter Jalen Hurts on season-ending injured reserve because of blood clots in his lungs, the Eagles will play this weekend with added mobility and arm strength at quarterback.

Third-year quarterback Joe Milton III, recently signed off the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad, will make his first NFL start against Big Blue, taking the job from backup Tanner McKee.

Though many coordinators would be intrigued by the prospect of game-planning for a novice starter, Wilson expects the Eagles to deploy some recognizable looks Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

“They’re going to do certain things they want to do with him because he’s an athletic guy,” Wilson said.

“We understand that. Some of the stuff that they did with (Eagles quarterback) Jalen (Hurts) probably resurfaced that they haven’t done.”

Milton Is a Talented Yet Untested Opponent for Big Blue

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) scrambles and is tackled by New York Giants cornerback Rico Payton (36) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Known for his strong arm and playmaking speed, Milton was a sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2024. He spent most of his rookie season as the Patriots’ third-string quarterback behind Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett.

However, he saw extensive action in his in-game debut in Week 18. In a 23-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills, Milton completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown. He also carried the ball 10 times for 16 yards and one rushing score after relieving Maye in the first quarter.

In April 2025, Milton was traded to the Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick, as New England committed to Maye full time.

Despite not yet making an NFL start, he has completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 424 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while adding 66 yards and a score on 15 carries in five games.

For Wilson, the sample size on Milton is enough to devise an effective strategy to neutralize the Tennessee product as he tries to resurrect a struggling Eagles offense.

“He has some tape. There hasn’t been ‘starting’ tape in the National Football League, but you’ve seen him play in the preseason,” Wilson said.

“He’s a big man. He can run. He’s elusive in the pocket, and he can throw the ball 100 yards. So we have to be aware of that. He’s going to bring a different dynamic to the offense, and we’re really aware of it. It’s not going to change what we do. We’re going to play attack-defense, and that’s what we pride ourselves on.”

The Giants’ “attack-defense” has served them well through their first seven games this season. New York’s unit ranks 15th in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 23.0 points per game, and has helped the club compile an NFC East-leading 4-2-1 record.

Wilson will undoubtedly rely on his linebackers’ athleticism, along with a blitz-heavy scheme, to contain Milton’s mobility.

With rookie linebacker Arvell Reese deployed as a sideline-to-sideline spy, New York’s secondary will be called upon to keep the Eagles’ new starter from showcasing his cannon-like arm in the deep passing game.

As they return from a much-needed bye, Wilson’s aggressive defense will be needed to snap Big Blue’s 13-game road losing streak against Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.

Kickoff between the Giants and Eagles is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

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